  Lakeside Plugin Tower / People's Architecture Office

Lakeside Plugin Tower / People's Architecture Office

  23:00 - 28 July, 2019
  Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Lakeside Plugin Tower / People's Architecture Office
Lakeside Plugin Tower / People's Architecture Office, exterior. Image © Weiqi Jin
exterior. Image © Weiqi Jin

birdview. Image © Weiqi Jin exterior. Image © Weiqi Jin exterior. Image © Weiqi Jin interior. Image © Weiqi Jin

  • Architects

    People's Architecture Office

  • Location

    Beijing, China

  • Category

    Houses

  • Principal

    Zhe He, James Shen, Feng Zang

  • Project Team

    Zhenghua Li, Ziqing Feng, Weixing Xiang, Yuxi Zhou, Guoqiang Liang, Yaxin Wang

  • Structure

    China Construction Steel Structure Corp. Ltd.

  • Area

    470.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Weiqi Jin

  • Sewage Treatment System

    Wuxi BOD Environmental Protection Technology Co., Ltd.

  • Solar System

    Advanced Solar Power (Hangzhou) Inc.

  • Decoration

    Zhejiang YASHA Decoration Co., Ltd.

  • Shaped Door

    Kunshan Anamei Environmental Technology Co., Ltd

  • Client

    Shenzhen Institute of Building Research Co., Ltd.
exterior. Image © Weiqi Jin
exterior. Image © Weiqi Jin

Text description provided by the architects. The Lakeside Plugin Tower is 480 square meters of live/work housing. It is developed in partnership with the Shenzhen Institute of Building Research, a leader in sustainable building design and urban development, as a prototype for the Xiong’an New Area, an important ‘model city’ currently being developed by the central government. Xiong’an is located 100km Southwest of Beijing, and is planned as a clean, affordable and congestion free alternative to the capital. To keep housing affordable in the new city, all housing will be state-owned and subsidized. It is conceived as a low carbon eco-city using 100 percent clean electricity with 10% of the area protected as permanent farmland.

birdview. Image © Weiqi Jin
birdview. Image © Weiqi Jin
exterior. Image © Weiqi Jin
exterior. Image © Weiqi Jin

To minimize the impact of the building on its site, the Lakeside Plugin Tower sits on a foundation of distributed concrete piers. The entire building is raised one story above the ground to allow for storm water to be absorbed into the ground. This aligns with China’s sponge city concept, a rethinking of the asphalt city to reduce extreme flooding and surface pollution in urban areas. The height of the elevated building also allows abundant sunlight for vegetation to flourish uninterrupted across the full site.

analysis diagram
analysis diagram
analysis diagram
analysis diagram
analysis diagram
analysis diagram

The entire building is prefabricated to reduce costs and allow for efficient construction. The building envelope uses a panelized system developed internally by our office and is built separately from the steel structure. The modular Plugin Panels allow for maximum flexibility throughout the life of the building. Locks are integrated into the panels allowing them to be manually installed with unskilled labor and a single tool. Over time, entire sections of each level can be extended or taken away as needed, without affecting the rest of the building. This flexibility further extends the usability of the building while reducing the likelihood of future renovation.

exterior. Image © Weiqi Jin
exterior. Image © Weiqi Jin
detail. Image © Weiqi Jin
detail. Image © Weiqi Jin
entrance. Image © Weiqi Jin
entrance. Image © Weiqi Jin

The building is designed using net zero building principals. The roof of the building is covered by solar panels. The Plugin Panel enclosure is manufactured using highly energy efficient rigid insulation with floor heating integrated into the floor panels. Full height operable windows allow for maximum natural ventilation. Each floor is connected to service towers that contain vertical circulation and an off-the grid sewage system that offers sustainable wastewater treatment on site.

© Weiqi Jin
© Weiqi Jin

The Lakeside Plugin Tower offers a vision housing development for new cities where buildings are integrated into a natural environment with minimal impact. It is conceived as a system rather than a one off and is an alternative of the typical government supported housing development. Examples of innovation in the project expands across scales and includes the development of new building materials, a flexible structural system that can change over time, and integrated sustainable technologies.

terrace. Image © Weiqi Jin
terrace. Image © Weiqi Jin
detail. Image © Weiqi Jin
detail. Image © Weiqi Jin

exterior. Image © Weiqi Jin

湖边插件塔 / 众建筑

