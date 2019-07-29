Traditional Iranian Monuments Reimagined as High-Rise Buildings

+ 10

Traditional Iranian architectural monuments are often built low to the ground due to the lack of beam and column technology. Palaces, mosques, and public buildings are thus built with only one or two floors, and Iranian architecture rarely features towers or high-rise buildings as a result.

In this project, Forouzanfar attempts to recreate famous Iranian monuments in the form of towers or high-rise buildings using the technique of photomontage. In doing so, he envisions using the past to inform future designs.