Save this picture! Courtesy of Christophe Benichou Architecture

Christophe Benichou Architecture's recent project Sesame is solitary and monolithic. Located in a desert, its facades are split open and fragmented, leaving parts of the walls slightly ajar. In each of these cavities sit icons of domesticity, including a bed, table, bathtub, sink, and toilet.

Save this picture! Courtesy of Christophe Benichou Architecture

Save this picture! Courtesy of Christophe Benichou Architecture

This fragmented though minimalist design evokes the ambiguity of a frozen or imminent movement. In doing so, it situates itself in an uncertain moment between ruin and contemporaneity.