Spatial Design of North No. 27 Shouhehuo Restaurant / DTZW Works

Save this picture! Overall view of the project. Image © Songmao Hou

Partner Noah’s Ark Building Decoration Engineering Co., Ltd.

Customer 27 Shanghe

Save this picture! Elevation of the boutique. Image © Songmao Hou

Introduction

Located at No.A34 Yard, South Sanlitun, Beijing, the Project was originally built in the 1960s at a small yard of a state-owned enterprise canteen. In order to maintain contacts with its past, we reserve the appearance of the old building spatially while adding new materials and design slogans to make the building fashionable in whatever styles.

Concepts

We explore the relationship between people and architecture by conveying product ideas, and in terms of spatial line boundaries, we avoid traditional tough knuckle lines conveying uneasiness and select soft fillet curve to make the viewing more comfortable and smooth, so that people feel at home and affability here.

Save this picture! Views of bar dining area. Image © Songmao Hou

The materials selected cater to the natural and comfortable relationship in the space. We add new wall materials while retaining original walls that are cast with concrete and stone particles as a whole. In addition, the atmosphere inside is calm and peaceful against the pieces of terrazzo.

Save this picture! partial interior view of the restaurant. Image © Songmao Hou

Save this picture! a spiral staircase connecting the first and the second floor. Image © Songmao Hou

Intimate Relationship between People and Space

The fillet is visible in every corner of the space whether from architectural design logic or product creation ideas, which provides a safer application. People experience such comfortable services from the service bar to the dining table. More than that, even sharp objects seem soft and tender against the blurry lighting boundaries. It is this peaceful dining atmosphere that once again closes the distance between architecture and people.

Save this picture! views of main dining area. Image © Songmao Hou