  7. Spatial Design of North No. 27 Shouhehuo Restaurant / DTZW Works

Spatial Design of North No. 27 Shouhehuo Restaurant / DTZW Works

  • 02:00 - 30 July, 2019
  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Spatial Design of North No. 27 Shouhehuo Restaurant / DTZW Works
Overall view of the project. Image © Songmao Hou
Overall view of the project. Image © Songmao Hou

  • Partner

    Noah’s Ark Building Decoration Engineering Co., Ltd.

  • Customer

    27 Shanghe
Elevation of the boutique. Image © Songmao Hou
Elevation of the boutique. Image © Songmao Hou

Introduction
Located at No.A34 Yard, South Sanlitun, Beijing, the Project was originally built in the 1960s at a small yard of a state-owned enterprise canteen. In order to maintain contacts with its past, we reserve the appearance of the old building spatially while adding new materials and design slogans to make the building fashionable in whatever styles.

Exterior view. Image © Songmao Hou
Exterior view. Image © Songmao Hou

Concepts
We explore the relationship between people and architecture by conveying product ideas, and in terms of spatial line boundaries, we avoid traditional tough knuckle lines conveying uneasiness and select soft fillet curve to make the viewing more comfortable and smooth, so that people feel at home and affability here.

Views of bar dining area. Image © Songmao Hou
Views of bar dining area. Image © Songmao Hou
Axon and detail perspectives
Axon and detail perspectives
Views of bar dining area. Image © Songmao Hou
Views of bar dining area. Image © Songmao Hou

The materials selected cater to the natural and comfortable relationship in the space. We add new wall materials while retaining original walls that are cast with concrete and stone particles as a whole. In addition, the atmosphere inside is calm and peaceful against the pieces of terrazzo.

partial interior view of the restaurant. Image © Songmao Hou
partial interior view of the restaurant. Image © Songmao Hou
a spiral staircase connecting the first and the second floor. Image © Songmao Hou
a spiral staircase connecting the first and the second floor. Image © Songmao Hou

Intimate Relationship between People and Space 
The fillet is visible in every corner of the space whether from architectural design logic or product creation ideas, which provides a safer application. People experience such comfortable services from the service bar to the dining table. More than that, even sharp objects seem soft and tender against the blurry lighting boundaries. It is this peaceful dining atmosphere that once again closes the distance between architecture and people.

views of main dining area. Image © Songmao Hou
views of main dining area. Image © Songmao Hou
views of main dining area. Image © Songmao Hou
views of main dining area. Image © Songmao Hou

Project location

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Cite: "Spatial Design of North No. 27 Shouhehuo Restaurant / DTZW Works" 30 Jul 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/921675/spatial-design-of-north-no-27-shouhehuo-restaurant-dtzw-works/> ISSN 0719-8884

© Songmao Hou

27 手禾火餐厅 / 大田作物

