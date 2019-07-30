Spatial Design of North No. 27 Shouhehuo Restaurant / DTZW Works

-
Interiors Designers
-
LocationNo.A34 Yard, South Sanlitun, Beijing, China
-
Category
-
Creator and Design TeamDTZW
-
Area268.0 m2
-
Project Year2019
-
Photographs
-
PartnerNoah’s Ark Building Decoration Engineering Co., Ltd.
-
Customer27 Shanghe
Introduction
Located at No.A34 Yard, South Sanlitun, Beijing, the Project was originally built in the 1960s at a small yard of a state-owned enterprise canteen. In order to maintain contacts with its past, we reserve the appearance of the old building spatially while adding new materials and design slogans to make the building fashionable in whatever styles.
Concepts
We explore the relationship between people and architecture by conveying product ideas, and in terms of spatial line boundaries, we avoid traditional tough knuckle lines conveying uneasiness and select soft fillet curve to make the viewing more comfortable and smooth, so that people feel at home and affability here.
The materials selected cater to the natural and comfortable relationship in the space. We add new wall materials while retaining original walls that are cast with concrete and stone particles as a whole. In addition, the atmosphere inside is calm and peaceful against the pieces of terrazzo.
Intimate Relationship between People and Space
The fillet is visible in every corner of the space whether from architectural design logic or product creation ideas, which provides a safer application. People experience such comfortable services from the service bar to the dining table. More than that, even sharp objects seem soft and tender against the blurry lighting boundaries. It is this peaceful dining atmosphere that once again closes the distance between architecture and people.