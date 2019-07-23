World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Architecture News
  3. OMA Wins Competition to Design New Shenzhen Financial Center

OMA Wins Competition to Design New Shenzhen Financial Center

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
OMA Wins Competition to Design New Shenzhen Financial Center
Save this picture!
OMA Wins Competition to Design New Shenzhen Financial Center, Courtesy of OMA
Courtesy of OMA

OMA has won the competition to design a new international financial center in Shenzhen, China. Called the IFEC, the project combines large scale conference facilities with a 400-room hotel and public programs. Located at the waterfront of Qianhai, the New District in the Pearl River Delta, the IFEC was designed to be a beacon for ships sailing along the 21st-century maritime silk road.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of OMA
Courtesy of OMA

OMA's design for the International Conference and Exchange Center (IFEC) was chosen from seven international architecture firms. OMA’s design team is led by Chris van Duijn together with project architect Kellen Huang. As the team states, the complex will function as a connector between Qianhai’s future main public transport hub and a waterfront park, which links the various Qianhai districts through a shared public and cultural program. The design for IFEC comprises of three distinct volumes: the conference center is shaped into stepped volumes with terraces facing the park. The hotel, towering over the conference center, is a three-dimensional polyhedron and the third volume contains hotel amenities and public programs and is oriented to the center of the business district.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of OMA
Courtesy of OMA
Save this picture!
Courtesy of OMA
Courtesy of OMA

A large urban atrium brings the public domain to the heart of the complex, with a foyer for both the conference center and the hotel. The urban atrium can be separately programmed for cultural events, strengthening the relationship between the professional domain and public life in Qianhai. IFEC will be the fourth OMA building currently developed in Shenzhen. The competition entry was a collaboration between OMA and CCDI.

News via OMA

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
About this author
Eric Baldwin
Author

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: Eric Baldwin. "OMA Wins Competition to Design New Shenzhen Financial Center" 23 Jul 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/921673/oma-wins-competition-to-design-new-shenzhen-financial-center/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream