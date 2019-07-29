Impluvium House / CU4 Arquitectura

+ 36

Other Participants MADEP constructora

Manufacturers Loading... More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. In Alboraia, in the heart of L'Horta Nord, integrated in the historic center, this house projected by CU4 ARQUITECTURA finds the balance between tradition and modernity. The essence of the project is based on the reinterpretation of the traditional Valencian house that forms the historic centers of the urban centers of the region.

The program is developed in 2 floors: on the ground floor the hall and the living room (housing living room) are located, turning onto the main street. The kitchen and a bedroom with dressing room and integrated toilet, are illuminated through the interior patio. In addition, we find a bathroom and the laundry area at the end of the corridor.

On the first floor the house is divided into two areas: an area under the old wooden deck that houses two bedrooms and a loft, preceding the main patio, and a rear area, where a sleeping area is located that overturns the patio through of a terrace.

The materiality is solved by combining pre-existing elements, such as the wood of the sloping roof or the main floor, with new constructive solutions and installations that provide the necessary comfort to the home. Simplification and homogeneity in the application of finishes and the choice of materials are sought.