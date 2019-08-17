World
  HEYTEA Store at Hongqiao Xintiandi, Shanghai / DAS Lab

HEYTEA Store at Hongqiao Xintiandi, Shanghai / DAS Lab

  23:00 - 17 August, 2019
  Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Save this picture!
© Feng Shao

  • Interiors Designers

    DAS Lab

  • Location

    Hongqiao Xintiandi, Shanghai, China

  • Category

    Interior Design

  • Principal Designer

    Jingze Li

  • Design Team

    Yu Qian, Guo Xiang, Jinjin Duan, Zhangyu Lu, Zeyuan Chen

  • Area

    120.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2019

  • Photographs

    Feng Shao
© Feng Shao
© Feng Shao

Text description provided by the architects. A brand is a tool of cultural communication. In the interior design of HEYTEA store at Hongqiao Xintiandi, we chose space as a medium and try to find the core of emerging brands of tea drinks from local market, and to establish a unique identity of this pioneering brand.

© Feng Shao
© Feng Shao
© Feng Shao
© Feng Shao

Extended from the brand’s identity — “inspiration of tea”, DAS Lab tries to connect the territorial symbol and the contemporary retail under spacial context. The concept of the design is composed of three parts: internationalized aesthetic combines the locality and contemporaneity of territorial symbols; highly recognizable focal points in commercial spaces; the reproducibility of construction material and crafts.

© Feng Shao
© Feng Shao

The space, structured by stainless steel in sliver gray, made a distinct contrast with the large area of red mortar, conveying the idea of a balance between the store’s business performance and the brand’s cultural value. The red motar simulated the texture of rammed earth, a traditional material in China, which delivered a vigorous power when in comparison with the lightness of the structure, thus an oriental sense of control and release is raised within the space.

© Feng Shao
© Feng Shao
© Feng Shao
© Feng Shao

The conception of the space started with a section, where the light penetrates into the interior through the rectangular openings on the facade, and the double-height oblique ceiling has cut out a new architectural form. We hope such approach itself could be powerful enough to show people the boundary of spaces and the results of physical experiences.

© Feng Shao
© Feng Shao
© Feng Shao
© Feng Shao

The idea of Local is a respond to Eastern context, territorial culture and business performance after a thorough study upon them. Such respond brought back the nature of locality. At the same time, the contemporary space interpreted the brand of HEYTEA and conveyed its soul to the widest customers.

© Feng Shao
© Feng Shao

Project location

About this office
DAS Lab
Office

