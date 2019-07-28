How to Make a Résumé to Get Hired

On this episode of The Midnight Charette podcast, hosts David Lee and Marina Bourderonnet discuss how to design a résumé to get hired, covering what to include if you have little experience, résumé length, what offices look for in a résumé, how to stand out, how it should be structured, custom graphics, font size, including addresses and headshots, and more.

HIGHLIGHTS & TIMESTAMPS

(07:47) The differences between a résumé and curriculum vitae.

(10:43) Length, layout, and text formatting.

(14:43) Including (or not including) a headshot/photograph and your age.

(16:36) Establishing a connection with the résumé viewer.

(22:27) Including (or not including) a long-form description of yourself.

(25:10) What to include if you are from a different country or city. Using the résumé to sell yourself.

(28:11) Relevant and irrelevant experience: what to include if you don’t have ‘any experience’.

(30:23) Knowing what offices want in new hires and your competition.

(35:26) Résumé esthetics and what to include if applying to a firm in a different country or city.

(40:51) Listing references.

(43:51) Ordering the information and experience (academic and professional) and proper descriptions of the experiences and accolades.

(50:10) Including work done for projects that were not built; including awards and accolades; using color; naming digital files.

(54:41) Including your own logo and communicating openness.

