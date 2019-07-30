World
  Tajín 417 Building / Cometrue

Tajín 417 Building / Cometrue

  16:00 - 30 July, 2019
  Curated by Clara Ott
Tajín 417 Building / Cometrue
© Onnis Luque
© Onnis Luque

  • Architects

    Cometrue

  • Location

    Tajín 417, Narvarte Oriente, 03020 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico

  • Category

    Apartments

  • Lead Architect

    Jaime Miranda González

  • Area

    1860.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Onnis Luque

  • Collaborators

    Carlos Hernández Fernández.

  • Structural Engineering

    Juán F. Heredia Mellado.

  • Builder

    Adán Cortés Gaytán.

  • Instalations

    Pedro López, Guillermo López.

  • Terminations

    Manuel Romero.
© Onnis Luque
Text description provided by the architects. The plot, located in the Narvarte neighborhood posed various challenges, such as its L-shaped layout and the reduced front, which demanded more “interior-facing” apartments that would be appealing for the clients. As resources we implemented the use of vegetation and latticework to generate a play of light and shadow that improves the spaces. This project was designed in accordance with the land use, which allowed 4 residential floors with 11 apartments and a semi-underground parking garage.

© Onnis Luque
© Onnis Luque
Section
© Onnis Luque
Terraces or patios at each of the apartments were one of the guiding principles of the design, to facilitate the interaction of the user with the outside.The size of the terraces ranges from 7 to 20 sq. m and patios as big as 40 sq. m. Apartments have a "molar teeth" arrangement, with different platform heights in the same floor, which make for richer paths and readings of the space.

© Onnis Luque
Apartments have variable free heights, we chose 3 different distances from finished-floor to finished-floor: 3.00 m 3.30 m and 3.60 m, which were facilitated by the concept applied in the layout of the apartments.The lounges, which are large spaces where we unified the living room, the kitchen and the dining room, were resolved in structural terms through coffered slab, which we left exposed.Another resource we implemented was the use of mobile kitchen islands, to add versatility to the kitchen.

© Onnis Luque
© Onnis Luque
Floor Plans
© Onnis Luque
The incorporation of plants is also crucial in our concept, plants create healthier, more comfortable and appealing spaces, which act as sites of interaction, stimulating social bonds.Our spaces have simple, lasting finishes, in neutral colors that allow the users to appropriate them.

© Onnis Luque
Structurally the building was resolved with foundation piles, a reinforced concrete formwork which is used as a parking lot, a transition slab at the base of the apartments, with load-bearing walls in brick and reinforced concrete; the floor system was done in coffered slab and in smaller clearings with extruded polystyrene coffers and compression layer.

© Onnis Luque
Project location

Cite: "Tajín 417 Building / Cometrue" [Edificio tajín 417 / Cometrue] 30 Jul 2019. ArchDaily.

