World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Office Buildings
  4. United States
  5. Hunt Architecture
  6. 2019
  7. The Commune Collaborative Workspace / Hunt Architecture

The Commune Collaborative Workspace / Hunt Architecture

  • 06:00 - 24 July, 2019
  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
The Commune Collaborative Workspace / Hunt Architecture
Save this picture!
The Commune Collaborative Workspace / Hunt Architecture, © Leonid Furmansky
© Leonid Furmansky

© Leonid Furmansky © Leonid Furmansky © Leonid Furmansky © Leonid Furmansky + 41

Save this picture!
© Leonid Furmansky
© Leonid Furmansky

Text description provided by the architects. The Commune is a collaborative work space designed to suit the needs of the creative community. Filled with thoughtful details and materials shaped by local fabricators, the space itself feels like a product of the hand. From the custom steel windows, doors and sliding partition systems to the cast-in-place concrete work surfaces and wooden slat wall, the architecture of the Commune represents the ethos of making.

Save this picture!
© Leonid Furmansky
© Leonid Furmansky
Save this picture!
© Leonid Furmansky
© Leonid Furmansky

Given its location in a formerly abandoned locksmith shop, the Commune embraces the original raw charm of the building by expressing the existing ceiling structure, retaining the imperfections of the existing concrete block walls and exposing all ducts and services. 

Save this picture!
Plan
Plan

The overall layout consists of an ascending hierarchy of workspaces.  A communal seating area and daily drop-in desks greet you upon entering. Rentable dedicated work desks occupy the middle of the building and the private studio spaces are located at the rear. A block of shared support spaces, including a kitchenette, conference room, materials library, and private phone booths, flank the work spaces. Large skylights and clerestory windows fill the space with ample but diffuse natural light.

Save this picture!
© Leonid Furmansky
© Leonid Furmansky
Save this picture!
© Leonid Furmansky
© Leonid Furmansky
Save this picture!
© Leonid Furmansky
© Leonid Furmansky

View the complete gallery

Project location

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Hunt Architecture
Office

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Offices Office buildings United States
Cite: "The Commune Collaborative Workspace / Hunt Architecture" 24 Jul 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/921630/the-commune-collaborative-workspace-hunt-architecture/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream