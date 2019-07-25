World
Impluvium Minora House / CU4 Arquitectura

  • 12:00 - 25 July, 2019
  • Curated by Clara Ott
Impluvium Minora House / CU4 Arquitectura
Impluvium Minora House / CU4 Arquitectura, © Daniel Rueda
© Daniel Rueda

© Daniel Rueda © Daniel Rueda © Daniel Rueda © Daniel Rueda + 36

  • Architects

    CU4 Arquitectura

  • Location

    Alboraya, Spain

  • Category

    Houses Interiors

  • Lead Architects

    Manuel Martín Poyatos – Anna Ferrer Castillo

  • Other Participants

    MADEP constructora

  • Area

    1593.06 ft2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Daniel Rueda
© Daniel Rueda
© Daniel Rueda

Text description provided by the architects. This small house is articulated around an open patio conceived as the center of the house. As in the Roman domus, the atrium nourishes all rooms with air and light. This also allows the expansion of housing, enhancing internal-external relations.

© Daniel Rueda
© Daniel Rueda
Longitudinal section
Longitudinal section
© Daniel Rueda
© Daniel Rueda

It has a garage on the ground floor and a hall where the staircase is located. On the first floor, the housing program is developed, consisting of a living-dining room-kitchen that leads to the street and an interior patio, and a bedroom with ventilation and lighting through the patio.

© Daniel Rueda
© Daniel Rueda
© Daniel Rueda
© Daniel Rueda

The facade of the house is completely redesigned, although maintaining the classic materials of a single family home belonging to a small population.

© Daniel Rueda
© Daniel Rueda

Cite: "Impluvium Minora House / CU4 Arquitectura" [Casa impluvium minora / CU4 Arquitectura] 25 Jul 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/921621/impluvium-minora-house-cu4-arquitectura/> ISSN 0719-8884

