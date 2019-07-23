World
  6. From the Territory to the Inhabitant / Rozana Montiel | Estudio de Arquitectura

From the Territory to the Inhabitant / Rozana Montiel | Estudio de Arquitectura

  • 03:00 - 23 July, 2019
  • Curated by Clara Ott
  • Translated by Emma Johansson
From the Territory to the Inhabitant / Rozana Montiel | Estudio de Arquitectura
© Sandra Pereznieto
© Sandra Pereznieto

  • Collaborators

    Ombeline De Laage, Cristobal Pliego, Amaury Villegas, Karina Caballero González

  • Project in collaboration with

    CIDS INFONAVIT

  • Model Photography

    Jaime Navarro
© Sandra Pereznieto
© Sandra Pereznieto

Text description provided by the architects. In this project, we seek to redefine the traditional housing of the state of Morelos, as a Porch-House with a large semi-open, roofed multi-functional space, surrounded by fruit trees and vegetation. The design pays respect to the local house type, raising and tilting the roof. The semi-open outdoor space and the foliage give quality and meaning to the private and social life of the community: all the activities are woven together in these spaces.

© Sandra Pereznieto
© Sandra Pereznieto
Ground Floor
Ground Floor
© Sandra Pereznieto
© Sandra Pereznieto

Our proposal is developed in the municipality of Xochitepec, Mexico. The porch-house consists of a large terrace, a large room dividable in two, a semi-open double-height kitchen/dining room, suitable for traditional barbeque, a separate bathroom and a second floor.

© Sandra Pereznieto
© Sandra Pereznieto
Objactive Image
Objactive Image
© Sandra Pereznieto
© Sandra Pereznieto

We proposed a bamboo structure, which unlike concrete does not absorb humidity, covered with bamboo bio-panel walls with a finish on the exterior. The sloping roof is insulated and resistant, made of recycled poly-aluminium, which does not absorb heat. The floor is made of polished concrete. The prototype is sensitive to the progressive growth of the house according to the needs of the inhabitant.

© Sandra Pereznieto
© Sandra Pereznieto

