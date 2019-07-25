Residence ZB / PJV Arquitetura

+ 43

Architects PJV Arquitetura

Location Jaraguá do Sul, Brazil

Category Houses

Lead Architect Pablo José Vailatti

Area 500.0 m2

Project Year 2018

Photographs Alexandre Zelinski

Collaborators Ana Meirinho Neves, Joana Bittencourt, Nathã Dalmutt, Vinícius Schewe

Structural Project Eng. Mikio Homma

Electrical Project Eng. Carolina Contin

Hydraulic Project Eng. Carolina Contin

Text description provided by the architects. The residence ZB is located in the city of Jaraguá do Sul, Santa Catarina, Brazil. The terrain with great inclination has a total area of approximately 1,400 m2. The request of the owners included a large, comfortable, modern house and different house that made good use of the city's landscape. Although the terrain was very rugged, it already had a natural plateau which was chosen for the implantation of the residence. That portion of the lot is 6 meters high in relation to the street level, which allows the garage floor located on the intermediate level to connect both the city and the private spaces. Although the house is accessible through the east façade, it is towards the north side that the landscape of the city is opened and, where all the social environments of the residence have been organized, including the outdoor area with a wooden terrace and a pool.

The requested program was divided into three floors and resulted in a residence of approximately 500 m2. On the first floor, which is three meters high in relation to the street level, there are garages, stores, the hall, and the elevator. The entire social area of the residence is located on the upper floor. The suites, the office, and the living room are located on the third floor. The structure of the house is made of reinforced concrete and the locks are of masonry. The apparent concrete is used in several elements of the structure, such as piles in the living area, in the pergolas of the external areas, in the beams and piles of the living room, in the roof of the garage, in the walls and in the brise located in the living room.

The brise soleil has the shape of an apparent concrete grid which, in addition to a strong presence in the formal composition of the project seeks to protect the indoor environment from excessive exposure to the sunlight and heat. The main materials used were apparent concrete, Portuguese pavement stones, stainless steel, glass, and PVC frames. The sliding doors used for the closure of the social area have PVC window frames and laminated glass, which allow a great integration with the residence external environment. As elements of sustainability, large glass panels provide natural light to almost all domestic environments. So, daytime artificial lighting is not required. A laminated glass roof was installed in the couple´s closet in order to also help in this regard. Cross and natural ventilation area also present in practically the whole house. Therefore, thermal comfort is provided to the building.

The use of pergolas in the apparent concrete and the brise soleil are architectural elements designed to generate shade and protection in social and intimate settings of the residence. Simple shapes and straight lines define the formal feature of this building. The project seeks references in the Brazilian modern architecture and was developed based on the study of the place, the program, and the construction. In addition to the principles of the project, materials inherited from modern Brazilian architecture have also been used, such as the apparent concrete and the Portuguese pavement stones used in the garage access ramp and in the pedestrian staircase.