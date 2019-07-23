HEYTEA Nanning Tea Store / BloomDesign

+ 27

Interiors Designers BloomDesign

Location Nanning, China

Category Interior Design

Creative Designer Baolong Li

Chief Designer Hongtian Nan

Design Team Wendi Qiu, Wenjie Liao, Yichuan Zhao

Design Planning Xiaohu Chen

Area 181.0 m2

Project Year 2019

Photographs Xiaocong Nie

Text description provided by the architects. HEYTEA has made tea drinking a very cool and fashionable thing to do, and has attracted more and more young Chinese to embrace tea culture and take tea drinking as a part of their life.

Commissioned by HEYTEA to design a store situated at The MixC Mall, Nanning, China, we tried to figure out a new design concept and approach by taking cues from the origin of tea culture, hoping to bring a new brand image to HEYTEA and present a modern interpretation of the space rooted in traditional tea culture.

Beauty of Imperfection

Tea Ceremony (all called the Way of Tea) is the spiritual expression of tea drinking, and a worship of Imperfection, which enables people to experience beauty and harmony in the imperfect life. In the space, we utilized a lot of pure natural elements such as stones, wood and water, and adopted austere interior designs, which can arouse customers’ emotional feeling of the pure essence. Even if the interior surfaces are rough and mottled, the aesthetic of nature can still be appreciated from this imperfection.

Aesthetic of Artistic Conception

At the entrance, we designed a curtain of glass and water as a partition. The flowing water makes the space more dynamic and full of variations, and form a contrast of movement and stillness with the rough natural stones, which adds an Oriental Shanshui charm to the space. Large areas in the space are austere and undecorated, leaving customers more room for imagination.

Beauty of Ordinariness

As getting used to hustle and bustle, people are more yearn for simplicity and nature nowadays. In this space, we retained the natural texture of materials, be it smooth, rough, exquisite or mottled. Through utilizing austere, primitive and natural elements to interpret the space, we intend to show a return to the plain and pure. And we also hope the simple and unadorned interior design can bring inner peace and pleasure to customers.

We respect nature, and absorb energy from it. Through this project, we wish to share inspirations that we drew from nature with more customers.