World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Coffee Shop
  4. China
  5. atelier suasua
  6. 2016
  7. VOYAGE 798 Coffee House / atelier suasua

Refurbishment in Architecture

presented by the MINI Clubman

VOYAGE 798 Coffee House / atelier suasua

  • 21:00 - 25 July, 2019
  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
VOYAGE 798 Coffee House / atelier suasua
Save this picture!
VOYAGE 798 Coffee House / atelier suasua, Adjacent to bicycle shop. Image © Xu Zhang
Adjacent to bicycle shop. Image © Xu Zhang

Sliding glass door. Image © Xu Zhang Adjacent to bicycle shop. Image © Xu Zhang View from 2nd floor. Image © Xu Zhang Big tree in courtyard. Image © Xu Zhang + 22

  • Architects

    atelier suasua

  • Location

    798 art zone, Beijing, China

  • Category

    Renovation

  • Lead Architect

    Xiaomeng Su

  • Design Team

    Baohui Li, Rui Wang, Xuexin Zhu

  • Area

    264.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2016

  • Photographs

    Xu Zhang, Xiaomeng Su

  • Collaborators

    BEIJING LIBEIYA ARCHITECTURAL DECOTATION ENGINEERING

  • Clients

    Voyage Coffee
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
Main street day view. Image © Xu Zhang
Main street day view. Image © Xu Zhang

The factory
Comparing to those iconic big factory buildings with Bauhaus style in 798 zone, this factory is not so special and obvious. Its history is impossible to trace back, and tenants afterwards also made a lot of add-on in both interior and exterior space. It also reduced the original form of massing which is more and more ambiguous. The plan is almost a C shape, with an enclosed courtyard. The interior space is naturally split to 3 independent rectangular rooms for different tenants.

Save this picture!
Courtyard day view. Image © Xu Zhang
Courtyard day view. Image © Xu Zhang

The room rent by coffee shop had been cut each floor into small office rooms previously. Due to the large depth and limited window opening size, the whole interior space looks very dim. In the same time another small box adding onto the street elevation makes the outline very obscure.

Save this picture!
Plan
Plan

Back to the origin
The concept of VOYAGE COFFEE brand is very simple and strong, “make good coffee”.  So this concept also became the start point of architectural design. We reckon turning the space back to the origin is maybe the biggest respect to both the brand and the space.

Save this picture!
GF void zone. Image © Xu Zhang
GF void zone. Image © Xu Zhang

Café space requires bright and refreshing atmosphere,  but masonry-concrete structure doesn’t allow big window. So we followed the existing structural column and strengthen the structure. The façade along the street is also separated vertically to two parts. The square steel in between is wider than other. It is to avoid the view of big thermal pipelines of 798 overhead on that height level along the street.

Save this picture!
Adjacent to bicycle shop. Image © Xu Zhang
Adjacent to bicycle shop. Image © Xu Zhang

The coffee counter area requires lower ceiling height, so a new reinforced concrete frame system is inserted into the space, a second floor is added near the courtyard side. We try to minimize the effect of new structure on the original interior space form. And the new structure gives the building a space contrast between lower and higher.

Save this picture!
View from 2nd floor. Image © Xu Zhang
View from 2nd floor. Image © Xu Zhang

In the same building, there is a customized bicycle shop on the other side of the wall. We demolished this load-bearing wall and replaced with steel structure which make the space more fluid. Customers can enter from entry either café’s or bicycle shop’s, also can have enjoy interesting experience of drinking coffee while watching engineer fixing bicycle. In the same time the new second floor space play the role of their open office. The outside ground of courtyard is newly poured with concrete entirely, to make sure no step in between in and out. In the season of spring and summer, shadow of tree can cover the whole courtyard, naturally become an ideal outdoor coffee place. The full height glazing on the façade also enhance the space continuity.

Save this picture!
GF. Image © Xu Zhang
GF. Image © Xu Zhang
Save this picture!
Coffee counter. Image © Xu Zhang
Coffee counter. Image © Xu Zhang

After the renovation, the general massing is more clear, space also finally get the chance to talk to sunlight. There is no eye catching or very exciting design element in it. However it is like a big vessel, people stay, walk, interact, feel calm and delighted.

Save this picture!
Bicycle open office on 2nd floor. Image © Xu Zhang
Bicycle open office on 2nd floor. Image © Xu Zhang

View the complete gallery

Project location

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
atelier suasua
Office

Products:

Glass Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Hospitality Architecture Restaurants & Bars Coffee Shop Refurbishment Renovation China
Cite: "VOYAGE 798 Coffee House / atelier suasua" 25 Jul 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/921532/voyage-coffee-798-atelier-suasua/> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

Adjacent to bicycle shop. Image © Xu Zhang

北京 798 VOYAGE 咖啡店 / atelier suasua

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream