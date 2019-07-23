World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Mixed Use Architecture
  4. Portugal
  5. Plano Humano Arquitectos
  6. 2019
  7. Lisbon Wood Residential Building / Plano Humano Arquitectos

Lisbon Wood Residential Building / Plano Humano Arquitectos

  • 16:00 - 23 July, 2019
  • Curated by Matheus Pereira
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Lisbon Wood Residential Building / Plano Humano Arquitectos
Save this picture!
Lisbon Wood Residential Building / Plano Humano Arquitectos, © João Morgado
© João Morgado

© João Morgado © João Morgado © João Morgado © João Morgado + 42

  • Architects

    Plano Humano Arquitectos

  • Location

    Av. António Augusto de Aguiar 86, 1069-413 Lisboa, Portugal

  • Category

    Residential

  • Lead Architects

    Pedro Ferreira, Helena Vieira

  • Design Team

    Pedro Ferreira, Helena Vieira, Ana Figueiredo, João Martins, Manuel Dinis, Nuno Roque, Vanessa Ferrão

  • Area

    3882.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2019

  • Photographs

    João Morgado

  • Engineering

    GAPLR – Luis Reis, Ana Henriques, Hermano Henriques, Nuno Santos, Ana Silva, Armando Venâncio, Sérgio Oliveira, Pedro Costa

  • Client

    KWIBA Investimentos

  • Contractor

    CASAIS

  • Inspection Team

    TPF
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© João Morgado
© João Morgado

Text description provided by the architects. Rebuild to revive. Renew to continue. To give a new life to an existing building, within its story and excellent location. The pre-existence was a state service, the tourism general offices. The project intended to provide the building with features of the current architecture. New materials, new spaces, new connections, thus creating new experiences for the newly established use, to inhabit.

Save this picture!
Front Elevation
Front Elevation
Save this picture!
© João Morgado
© João Morgado

Inhabiting the city center. Take advantage of the centrality, with the required privacy and retreat. Living in larger and connected spaces, full of light. We opened the building to the outer space. We extend it on balconies that increase the space of habitation, which thus also happens outdoors, in contact with the open air, a relic in the center of the city. Interior and exterior are in constant dialogue.

Save this picture!
© João Morgado
© João Morgado

We worked the materiality according to its characteristics of comfort, robustness, and longevity. the minimalist interior contrasts while connects with the powerful exterior in thermo modified wood. A disused building gained a new life, and give new lives through its 15 apartments and 2 shops, connected by common leisure spaces, such as gardens, a gym, and a SPA. Wood is the hallmark of the building. A traditional and noble material, allied to the current technology, in the cladding of facades that will always be dynamic, different for each moment of the day and for each apartment.

Save this picture!
© João Morgado
© João Morgado
Save this picture!
Second and Sixth Floor
Second and Sixth Floor
Save this picture!
© João Morgado
© João Morgado

The facade is dynamic, it has constant movement, which makes it a mutable, almost living building, that transcends its inner life to the exterior. The wood is applied in automated shutters, that while privatizing the interior spaces, increase the building´s energy efficiency. They limit or allow the interior solar incidence, depending on if it is summer or winter, what in a Mediterranean city like Lisbon has a great preponderance in thermal comfort.

Save this picture!
© João Morgado
© João Morgado

View the complete gallery

Project location

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Plano Humano Arquitectos
Office

Products:

Wood Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Mixed Use Architecture Buildings Residential Portugal
Cite: "Lisbon Wood Residential Building / Plano Humano Arquitectos" [Edifício Lisbon Wood / Plano Humano Arquitectos] 23 Jul 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/921520/lisbon-wood-residential-building-plano-humano-arquitectos/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream