World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Kindergarten
  4. Germany
  5. Lanz Schwager Architekten
  6. 2018
  7. Kindergarten Riedlepark / Lanz Schwager Architekten

Kindergarten Riedlepark / Lanz Schwager Architekten

  • 02:00 - 24 July, 2019
  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Kindergarten Riedlepark / Lanz Schwager Architekten
Save this picture!
Kindergarten Riedlepark / Lanz Schwager Architekten, © Barbara Schwager
© Barbara Schwager

© Barbara Schwager © Barbara Schwager © Barbara Schwager © Barbara Schwager + 47

  • Construction management

    Lanz · Schwager Architekten BDA with Ingenieur-Büro Joachim Schnell, D-Bad Saulgau

  • Clients

    City of Friedrichshafen, represented by: Stadtbauamt Friedrichshafen

  • Engineering

    Structural design: merz kley partner, Dornbirn Austria

  • Landscape

    365° freiraum + umwelt, D-Überlingen
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Barbara Schwager
© Barbara Schwager

Text description provided by the architects. URBANISM. As a compact two-storey building, the Kindergarten blends self-confidently into the heterogeneous surrounding. To the south, the entrance façade strengthens the character of the street space by adopting the existing building lines in the east. A generous green ramp in the north links the upper floor directly with the landscape of the Riedlepark.

Save this picture!
© Barbara Schwager
© Barbara Schwager

ACCES. The new kindergarten is accessed from Margaretenstrasse by a covered entrance area. A wide, tribune-like stair connects the foyer, the forum on the ground floor with the group rooms on the upper floor. On the north side, the children on the upper floor reach their outdoor play areas the same level via the landscape ramp.

Save this picture!
© Barbara Schwager
© Barbara Schwager
Save this picture!
plans
plans
Save this picture!
© Barbara Schwager
© Barbara Schwager

ORGANISATION. The Kindergarten is organised on two levels. The upper floor is dedicated exclusively to the children's common rooms. Oriented to the east and west, the group rooms are arranged along a two-storey, cenitally lit hall.

Save this picture!
© Barbara Schwager
© Barbara Schwager

The access areas are rhythmisized by niches in which the wardrobes and accesses to the group rooms are located. The transparency and openness within the storeys create varied contact and communication spaces for children to interact with each other.

Save this picture!
© Barbara Schwager
© Barbara Schwager
Save this picture!
© Barbara Schwager
© Barbara Schwager
Save this picture!
© Barbara Schwager
© Barbara Schwager

The airspace of the central hall is inhabited by a wooden corpus, the so-called Cocon. Due to its organic form, it stands in contrast to the clear geometric design language of the rest of the new building and serves as a place für retreat.

Save this picture!
© Barbara Schwager
© Barbara Schwager
Save this picture!
© Barbara Schwager
© Barbara Schwager

On the entrance level, the "public" functions are grouped around the central forum with multipurpose and dining rooms as well as theme rooms and administration.

Save this picture!
© Barbara Schwager
© Barbara Schwager

View the complete gallery

Project location

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Lanz Schwager Architekten
Office

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Educational Architecture Kindergarten Germany
Cite: "Kindergarten Riedlepark / Lanz Schwager Architekten" 24 Jul 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/921513/kindergarten-riedlepark-lanz-schwager-architekten/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream