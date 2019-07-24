Pool Pavilion / António Cruz Lopes

+ 35

Text description provided by the architects. The Pool Pavilion is a unique project in its context, combining a regular-shaped volume with an endless pool and a yard filled with scenic paths and different visual frames.

Its fundamental premise was to give a sense of balance and order to a context with turbulent surroundings while keeping a smooth, light and integrated language. To better achieve that, optical distractions and perspective illusions were sought-after during the design and construction phases, in order to hide the true dimensions and the true “contact” between materials.

Details like overlapping glass planes to camouflage shapes and structures, small recesses to detach surfaces and cruciform pillars with a more thinner appearance, were frequently used to give a lighter and more balanced language to a new building in an unruled context.