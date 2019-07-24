World
  7. Pool Pavilion / António Cruz Lopes

Pool Pavilion / António Cruz Lopes

  • 14:00 - 24 July, 2019
  • Curated by Matheus Pereira
Pool Pavilion / António Cruz Lopes, © José Campos
© José Campos

© José Campos © José Campos © José Campos © José Campos + 35

© José Campos
© José Campos

Text description provided by the architects. The Pool Pavilion is a unique project in its context, combining a regular-shaped volume with an endless pool and a yard filled with scenic paths and different visual frames.

© José Campos
© José Campos

Its fundamental premise was to give a sense of balance and order to a context with turbulent surroundings while keeping a smooth, light and integrated language.  To better achieve that, optical distractions and perspective illusions were sought-after during the design and construction phases, in order to hide the true dimensions and the true “contact” between materials.

© José Campos
© José Campos
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
© José Campos
© José Campos

Details like overlapping glass planes to camouflage shapes and structures, small recesses to detach surfaces and cruciform pillars with a more thinner appearance, were frequently used to give a lighter and more balanced language to a new building in an unruled context.

© José Campos
© José Campos

