Clifton 301 Building / SAOTA + OKHA

Design Team OKHA (Adam Court and Janine Saal)

“Our first objective was to individualize the space …with a quiet opulence.” OKHA’s latest interior project, Clifton 301, is a seasonal two-bedroom apartment in a sophisticated contemporary complex designed by SAOTA. Flanked on either side by Table Mountain’s legendary Twelve Apostles, it looks out over breath-taking panoramic views of the Cape Atlantic Ocean and is in equal parts luxurious getaway, relaxed coastal retreat and entertainer’s dream. The architects designed the complex with deliberately pared-down, monochromatic interior shells. Not only was OKHA responsible for the interior decoration, but also designed key items of bespoke handmade furniture throughout the apartment.

“Our first objective was to individualize the space by modulating the internal color palette,” says OKHA director Adam Court. He and the OKHA team set about customizing the apartment’s interiors to create a cool and restful space in contrast to the bright, sunlit exterior. “We used subtle shades of green with delicate natural tonalities that reference the local landscape,” says Court. Table Mountain’s famous granite, fynbos, and dappled woods are evoked throughout the apartment in a rich, raw palette of natural timbers, stones and metals, which are contrasted with plush velvets and linens on the walls, floors and furniture coverings, resulting in what Court refers to as a contemporary “quiet opulence”.

“These shades are repeated in the furniture with a strong emphasis on textures and materials,” he adds. When it came to designing the custom furniture pieces, Court says, “The designs are pared-back and lean focusing on strong forms and shapes that communicate simply and directly.” “All the artwork accessories and objects are from Cape-based artisans and add an essential level of layering and local character,” he adds. Dream Emperor Marble and Absolute Black Granite tabletops are paired with steel bases in the side, coffee, and balcony tables. The dining table, barstools, and server are hewn from carbon-stained wire-brushed Ash timber, also used in the frame of signature OKHA “Port” mirror, which, with its copper framed recessed mirror carries a nautical tone of a ship’s circular windows.

"The palette is intentionally and carefully controlled and restrained to embrace the everchanging colors of the sunrise and sunset, which are the real centerpiece and art show.” - Adam Court. The client, a New York-based businessman who gave OKHA complete carte blanche says, “Cape Town is the perfect mix of stunning nature, great outdoor activities, a world-renowned design and art scene, top tier restaurants and Winelands, providing an unrivaled value for money when compared to other global destinations. Cape Town attracts diverse, talented, creative and professional people to its shores, the foundation of what makes Cape Town so attractive to live in.”