World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Coffee Shop
  4. United States
  5. New Practice Studio
  6. 2019
  7. Spiritea Tea Shop / New Practice Studio

Spiritea Tea Shop / New Practice Studio

  • 12:00 - 22 July, 2019
  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Spiritea Tea Shop / New Practice Studio
Save this picture!
Spiritea Tea Shop / New Practice Studio, © Yueqi Li
© Yueqi Li

© Andy Chu © Yueqi Li © Andy Chu © Andy Chu + 9

Save this picture!
© Andy Chu
© Andy Chu

Text description provided by the architects. Located at a street corner in the East Village of New York, Spritea is conceived as a freshly playful environment with a sense of fusion between the Eastern and Western tea culture. The space is organized based on an open layout, with a series of custom-made curvilinear banquette groups creating dynamic flow and lounge-like experience.

Save this picture!
© Andy Chu
© Andy Chu
Save this picture!
Plan
Plan
Save this picture!
© Andy Chu
© Andy Chu

The centrally located and carefully detailed bar island anchors the space while being highlighted by the elongated cylindrical ceiling geometry above. Together they showcase the elegant process of teamaking to the guests. The selection of materials renders a gentle and fresh ambiance, with light tone site-cast terrazzo floor and millworks.

Save this picture!
© Andy Chu
© Andy Chu

Being part of a historically preserved landmark building, the renovated storefront preserves the original structure and details of the building while blends the modern space to the neighborhood. The compact restroom reinforces the curvilinear geometries of the main space, featuring a double dome ceiling finished with light oak veneers. The curation of contemporary artworks and neon lights draws attention as one enjoys the unique tea experience.

Save this picture!
© Andy Chu
© Andy Chu

View the complete gallery

Project location

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
New Practice Studio
Office

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Hospitality Architecture Restaurants & Bars Coffee Shop United States
Cite: "Spiritea Tea Shop / New Practice Studio" 22 Jul 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/921483/spiritea-tea-shop-new-practice-studio/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream