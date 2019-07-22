Spiritea Tea Shop / New Practice Studio

+ 9

Clients Spiritea

Engineering Lam & Lam Designs D.P.C.

Text description provided by the architects. Located at a street corner in the East Village of New York, Spritea is conceived as a freshly playful environment with a sense of fusion between the Eastern and Western tea culture. The space is organized based on an open layout, with a series of custom-made curvilinear banquette groups creating dynamic flow and lounge-like experience.

The centrally located and carefully detailed bar island anchors the space while being highlighted by the elongated cylindrical ceiling geometry above. Together they showcase the elegant process of teamaking to the guests. The selection of materials renders a gentle and fresh ambiance, with light tone site-cast terrazzo floor and millworks.

Being part of a historically preserved landmark building, the renovated storefront preserves the original structure and details of the building while blends the modern space to the neighborhood. The compact restroom reinforces the curvilinear geometries of the main space, featuring a double dome ceiling finished with light oak veneers. The curation of contemporary artworks and neon lights draws attention as one enjoys the unique tea experience.