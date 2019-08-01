Magok Central Plaza / Wooridongin Architects

+ 17

Design Team Eunjeong Lee, Seokkyung Hong, Yeoncheol Kang, Bongman Ko, Seongjoon Park

Clients SH Corporation

Engineering Hi Structural Engeineers

Landscape Donghae Engineering

Text description provided by the architects. The site is located in the heart of Magok New City and is a nodal point of traffic connecting Magoknaru Station on Line 9, Magok Station on Line 5, and Magoknaru Station on the Airport Railroad. At ground level, the site is located next to Magok Central Route running in the north-south direction and Magok Central Route 5 running in the east-west direction. There is greenery to the southwest of the site and Seoul Botanical Garden to the northeast. Additionally, it is surrounded by hospitals, shopping malls, offices and research centers which support nearby residential complexes.

The square is a flexible urban space able to accommodate these services, by responding to the movement of people in the surroundings rather than delivering a fixed program. The 60-meter diameter sunken square is built at the junction of the three stations, weaving the surface and underground levels along the exits of the station, creating a spatial experience. The open square can accommodate various activities such as events, performances, and exhibitions.

The streamlined form of the subway entrance corresponds to the surrounding landscape and produces a sense of unity in the square. The form was created by elevating the ground surface so that it serves as the background for the surrounding city. Shade trees are sparsely arranged along movement paths to provide the necessary greenery while leaving as much space as possible for cultural activities.