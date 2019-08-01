World
  7. Magok Central Plaza / Wooridongin Architects

Magok Central Plaza / Wooridongin Architects

  • 23:00 - 1 August, 2019
  • Curated by Martita Vial della Maggiora
Magok Central Plaza / Wooridongin Architects
Magok Central Plaza / Wooridongin Architects, © Jaekyung Kim
© Jaekyung Kim

© Jaekyung Kim © Jaekyung Kim © Jaekyung Kim © Jaekyung Kim + 17

  • Design Team

    Eunjeong Lee, Seokkyung Hong, Yeoncheol Kang, Bongman Ko, Seongjoon Park

  • Clients

    SH Corporation

  • Engineering

    Hi Structural Engeineers

  • Landscape

    Donghae Engineering
© Jaekyung Kim
© Jaekyung Kim

Text description provided by the architects. The site is located in the heart of Magok New City and is a nodal point of traffic connecting Magoknaru Station on Line 9, Magok Station on Line 5, and Magoknaru Station on the Airport Railroad. At ground level, the site is located next to Magok Central Route running in the north-south direction and Magok Central Route 5 running in the east-west direction. There is greenery to the southwest of the site and Seoul Botanical Garden to the northeast. Additionally, it is surrounded by hospitals, shopping malls, offices and research centers which support nearby residential complexes.

© Jaekyung Kim
© Jaekyung Kim
First Floor Plan
First Floor Plan
© Jaekyung Kim
© Jaekyung Kim

The square is a flexible urban space able to accommodate these services, by responding to the movement of people in the surroundings rather than delivering a fixed program. The 60-meter diameter sunken square is built at the junction of the three stations, weaving the surface and underground levels along the exits of the station, creating a spatial experience. The open square can accommodate various activities such as events, performances, and exhibitions.

© Jaekyung Kim
© Jaekyung Kim

The streamlined form of the subway entrance corresponds to the surrounding landscape and produces a sense of unity in the square. The form was created by elevating the ground surface so that it serves as the background for the surrounding city. Shade trees are sparsely arranged along movement paths to provide the necessary greenery while leaving as much space as possible for cultural activities.

© Jaekyung Kim
© Jaekyung Kim
Section 1
Section 1
© Jaekyung Kim
© Jaekyung Kim

Project location

Cite: "Magok Central Plaza / Wooridongin Architects" 01 Aug 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/921476/magok-central-plaza-wooridongin-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

