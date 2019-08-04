Kamikasa House / ALTS DESIGN OFFICE

+ 41

Architects ALTS DESIGN OFFICE

Location Kamisu, Japan

Category Houses

Creative Director / Design Director / Art Director Sumiou Mizumoto

Area 126.65 m2

Project Year 2019

Photographs Kenta Kawamura

Manufacturers Loading...

Client Private person

Site Area 294.84 ㎡

First Floor Area 126.65 ㎡

Second Floor Area 29.81 ㎡

Total Floor Area 156.46 ㎡

Manufacturers Loading... More Specs Less Specs

A House That Found a Guide in Traditional Japanese-Style Architecture

This house was designed as a new home for a couple with a child. Located in a town away from the urban core, the couple purchased this 300㎡ piece of land that is surrounded by traditional Japanse-style houses.

The couple wanted the place to feel spacious and bright while keeping their privacy intact and blocking line-of-sight to the street-facing Southern side of the house. For that, we took inspiration from traditional Japanese-style houses to help us reconsider the relationship between the external structure and interior.

Most of the traditional Japanese-style houses in the countryside have a gate and a pathway within a garden that leads to an entrance. Having a garden in front of the house allows passers-by and guests to rest their eyes on the garden first. We learned from this control of flow and line-of-sight, and applied it to the design of the house in a modern context.

As you walk through the front gate of the property, it leads you to the garden and then the house’s entrance, with the level of privacy increasing as you walk further into the space. We carefully designed the user flow inside the house, making sure to allow for smooth motion through the garage space, kitchen/living/dining room, bedroom, and bathrooms.