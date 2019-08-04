World
  7. Kamikasa House / ALTS DESIGN OFFICE

Kamikasa House / ALTS DESIGN OFFICE

  • 21:00 - 4 August, 2019
  • Curated by Martita Vial della Maggiora
Kamikasa House / ALTS DESIGN OFFICE
Kamikasa House / ALTS DESIGN OFFICE, © Kenta Kawamura
  • Architects

    ALTS DESIGN OFFICE

  • Location

    Kamisu, Japan

  • Category

    Houses

  • Creative Director / Design Director / Art Director

    Sumiou Mizumoto

  • Area

    126.65 m2

  • Project Year

    2019

  • Photographs

    Kenta Kawamura

  • Client

    Private person

  • Site Area

    294.84 ㎡

  • First Floor Area

    126.65 ㎡

  • Second Floor Area

    29.81 ㎡

  • Total Floor Area

    156.46 ㎡
    More Specs
© Kenta Kawamura
A House That Found a Guide in Traditional Japanese-Style Architecture
This house was designed as a new home for a couple with a child. Located in a town away from the urban core,  the couple purchased this 300㎡ piece of land that is surrounded by traditional Japanse-style houses.

© Kenta Kawamura
Plans
Plans
© Kenta Kawamura
The couple wanted the place to feel spacious and bright while keeping their privacy intact and blocking line-of-sight to the street-facing Southern side of the house. For that, we took inspiration from traditional Japanese-style houses to help us reconsider the relationship between the external structure and interior.

© Kenta Kawamura
Elevation
Elevation
© Kenta Kawamura
Most of the traditional Japanese-style houses in the countryside have a gate and a pathway within a garden that leads to an entrance. Having a garden in front of the house allows passers-by and guests to rest their eyes on the garden first. We learned from this control of flow and line-of-sight, and applied it to the design of the house in a modern context. 

© Kenta Kawamura
As you walk through the front  gate of the property, it leads you to the garden and then the house’s entrance, with the level of privacy increasing as you walk further into the space. We carefully designed the user flow inside the house, making sure to allow for smooth motion through the garage space, kitchen/living/dining room, bedroom, and bathrooms. 

© Kenta Kawamura
About this office
ALTS DESIGN OFFICE
Office

Cite: "Kamikasa House / ALTS DESIGN OFFICE" 04 Aug 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/921454/kamikasa-house-alts-design-office/> ISSN 0719-8884

