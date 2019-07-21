Child Psychiatry Hospitalization Building of 12 beds in Bures-sur-Yvette / a+ samueldelmas

+ 14

Client Centre Hospitalier d’Orsay

Project Manager a+ samueldelmas

Construction Costs 2.55 M euro (pre-tax price)

Text description provided by the architects. The aim of the project is a creation of simple and sober building, in relation to its direct context while developing logic and "therapeutic" architecture.

The building is designed as a « therapeutic support »; it provides protection as well as moment of silence and security while responding to the different needs of every patient.

The project does not distinguish between day-time zones and night-time zones rather it allows free but secure movement in an ''enlarged'' living area (dining room / living room / lounge / court and living circulation).

Around the courtyard there is the biggest continuous movement.

Differentiation, organization and clear identification of internal and external spaces according to different personal and therapeutic needs of patients:

Intimate spaces = protected phase (rooms);

Areas of appeasement = first opening phase (spaces between inside and outside).

Social spaces and activities = Phase of interaction; flexible spaces (dining room, living room)

The various outdoor spaces are suitable for different therapeutic phases.