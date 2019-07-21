World
Child Psychiatry Hospitalization Building of 12 beds in Bures-sur-Yvette / a+ samueldelmas

  • 05:00 - 21 July, 2019
  • Curated by Martita Vial
Child Psychiatry Hospitalization Building of 12 beds in Bures-sur-Yvette / a+ samueldelmas
Child Psychiatry Hospitalization Building of 12 beds in Bures-sur-Yvette / a+ samueldelmas, © a+ samueldelmas
© a+ samueldelmas

© Julien Lanoo © Julien Lanoo © a+ samueldelmas © Julien Lanoo

  • Client

    Centre Hospitalier d’Orsay

  • Project Manager

    a+ samueldelmas

  • Construction Costs

    2.55 M euro (pre-tax price)
    • More Specs Less Specs
© Julien Lanoo
© Julien Lanoo

Text description provided by the architects. The aim of the project is a creation of simple and sober building, in relation to its direct context while developing logic and "therapeutic" architecture.

© Julien Lanoo
© Julien Lanoo

The building is designed as a « therapeutic support »; it provides protection as well as moment of silence and security while responding to the different needs of every patient.

© Julien Lanoo
© Julien Lanoo
© Julien Lanoo
© Julien Lanoo

The project does not distinguish between day-time zones and night-time zones rather it allows free but secure movement in an ''enlarged'' living area (dining room / living room / lounge / court and living circulation).
Around the courtyard there is the biggest continuous movement.

Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan
Sections
Sections

Differentiation, organization and clear identification of internal and external spaces according to different personal and therapeutic needs of patients:
Intimate spaces = protected phase (rooms);
Areas of appeasement = first opening phase (spaces between inside and outside).
Social spaces and activities = Phase of interaction; flexible spaces (dining room, living room)

© Julien Lanoo
© Julien Lanoo

The various outdoor spaces are suitable for different therapeutic phases.

© a+ samueldelmas
© a+ samueldelmas

Project location

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
