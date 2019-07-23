World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. The Netherlands
  5. Denkkamer
  6. 2018
  7. House Kerkstraat / Denkkamer

House Kerkstraat / Denkkamer

  • 10:00 - 23 July, 2019
  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
House Kerkstraat / Denkkamer
Save this picture!
House Kerkstraat / Denkkamer, © Stijn Poelstra
© Stijn Poelstra

© Stijn Poelstra © Stijn Poelstra © Stijn Poelstra © Stijn Poelstra + 19

  • Architects

    Denkkamer

  • Location

    Beek en Donk, The Netherlands

  • Category

    Houses

  • Lead Architects

    Peter Verschuren, Dennis van de Rijdt

  • Design Team

    Leonique Winnen, Flavia Schenone

  • Area

    358.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Stijn Poelstra

    • Clients

      Private

    • Engineering

      E. Rooijackers

    • Energy performance

      Bouwkundig Bureau Berg

    • Light consultants

      Lichtstudio Helder

    • HVAC

      Installatietechniek Richard Kerste
      • More Specs Less Specs
    Save this picture!
    © Stijn Poelstra
    © Stijn Poelstra

    Text description provided by the architects. One house, five different volumes.
    House Kerkstraat is situated on a generous plot near to a main entrance of the village. The all new house replaces a former dilapidated house which due to reorganization and transformation over time eventually ended up in the south corner of the plot. Legislation dictated the new house should be built on the same position.

    Save this picture!
    © Stijn Poelstra
    © Stijn Poelstra

    Therefore the main volume needed to be positioned in the far south corner nearby the heavy traffic intersection. In order to establish the desired privacy and reduce the traffic noise the front has a somewhat closed character. Windows have been kept small en are revealed in the brickwork façade which has been given extra physical mass to absorb traffic noise.

    Save this picture!
    © Stijn Poelstra
    © Stijn Poelstra

    Starting in the main and first brickwork volume the different spaces move from the main volume towards the back. Spaces are accommodated in individual and linked volumes. The living and office are situated in the first brickwork volume at the front side. The wooden volume behind accommodates the kitchen with folding doors towards the garden and offers a view on the rear access on the other side.

    Save this picture!
    Ground floor plan
    Ground floor plan
    Save this picture!
    First floor plan
    First floor plan

    In the third volume which is also in brickwork the dining is positioned which is characterized by large precisely positioned openings to establish both intimacy and a relation with the garden. The garage is situated in a modest wooden volume which displays affinity with a wooden barn. At the far end almost in the middle of the garden close to the pool the relax space is situated.

    Save this picture!
    © Stijn Poelstra
    © Stijn Poelstra

    All volumes are characterized by archetype pitched roofs. A shape which is common for houses and barns. Inspiration for proportions and materials is derived from the functional needs of the spaces. For example the kitchen is in the wooden and light volume with floor to ceiling glass folding doors in order to create an outdoor atmosphere inside. Connecting the brickwork introvert and private living and dining spaces.

    Save this picture!
    © Stijn Poelstra
    © Stijn Poelstra

    At the first floor the same wooden volume connects the bedrooms for both children and parents in the brickwork volumes. The relax space is interpreted as a wooden garden house. The all glass sliding doors disappear in the walls when open which emphasize the open garden house and terrace experience.

    Save this picture!
    © Stijn Poelstra
    © Stijn Poelstra

    Through the fact that the spaces meander towards the back of the house interesting exterior spaces with patio like quality originate. A rear access patio for daily use car and bicycle storage. A terrace directly adjacent to the kitchen and a small patio which creates a physical distance between living and relaxing and therefore allow separate and parallel usage. An entrance axis with line of sight is cut through the volumes allowing access from the access patio through the entrance area and scullery.

    Save this picture!
    © Stijn Poelstra
    © Stijn Poelstra

    View the complete gallery

    Save this project
    Share in Whatsapp
    About this office
    Denkkamer
    Office

    Product:

    Brick

    See more:

    Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses The Netherlands
    Cite: "House Kerkstraat / Denkkamer" 23 Jul 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/921451/house-kerkstraat-denkkamer/> ISSN 0719-8884

    世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

    想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

    翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

    You've started following your first account!

    Did you know?

    You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

    Go to my stream