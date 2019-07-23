Far Homestay House / D1

+ 45

Architects D1

Location Vietnam

Category Houses Interiors

Lead Architects Tan Nguyen

Design Team Nhung Vu, Thien Thanh Nguyen

Area 177.0 m2

Project Year 2018

Photographs Quang Tran

Clients Binh Nguyen

Engineering Dien Tran More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Far Homestay is built for a newly married couple who seek a residence they can both stay and operate a small homestay business near the sea at the same time.

Save this picture! Ground floor plan / Side elevation

The project is located at prime location less than 200 meters from the beach in Central Vietnam and is surrounded by peaceful, undeveloped wilderness.

The proposed solution by D1 satisfies business-cum-dwelling requirement while best utilizes all available factors surrounding the landscape. On the ground floor lies the spacious common space with communal kitchen and dining table where people can gather and share meals. The four guest rooms are located on the 1st floor while the owners' residence is pushed to the top (2nd floor) allowing for utmost privacy. There's also a rooftop for extra hanging out and environment contemplation.

In order to create weather enduring, beautiful aesthetic reflecting the nature of seaside landscape, we use a combination of wood and rock as major materials. Additionally, due to tight budget constraint, we exploit raw beauty of natural materials to the max and only install glass wall where it is absolutely needed. Traditional and local materials are also effectively used in this work, such as stone, natural wood, grindstone, abrasive bath, bamboo wall, etc., allowing for meaningful soul infusion into the project.