The Republique Store / ARCHETYPE

Interiors Designers ARCHETYPE

Location Chengdu, Sichuan, China

Category Interior Design

Lead Architects Louis Liao

Design Team Fei Xue, Simon Zhang, Tokay Yu, Zoey Zheng

Client The REPUBLIQUE

Lighting Design Oway Lighting Solution

Area 313.0 m2

Project Year 2019

Photographs Here Space Photography

“Pan” Commercial Area

Along with the pace of urban renewal in Chengdu, the emergence of more and more commercial space spontaneously formed Pan-TaikooLi or Pan-Chunxi Road commercial Area, radiate towards to Chengdu city center freely. Either are they interesting or fashionable, or boldly designed, or full of feelings. But they are constantly supplied with fresh blood for the new Chengdu.

「THE REPUBLIQUE 廾界」 located in the ground floor store of Mirror Plaza in Dongda Street. Blurry commercial image and complex environment of surroundings caused by scattered sale or rent are the common predicament that mature commercial business are facing. Quality improvement of consumption environment needs be addressed. The perfect location and continuously operation of buyer store about 5 years let 「THE REPUBLIQUE 廾界」acquire the precondition of standing out in the messy environment. And the Urban Renewal we want to do is a fashionable RENEWAL based on time and memory.

What is 「THE REPUBLIQUE 廾界」?

The appearance of fashion, actually is the embodiment of the self. We hope to build a world of space which has a great consensus to inclusive fashionable and individual character.

This is 「THE REPUBLIQUE 廾界」.

Light, is gift for space design from nature. BREAK walls, let lights come in. Light and shadow divide the wall into indoor and outdoor space with very different impressions.

The bricks’ sense of the age partly eliminated the unexpected impression of store facade in the surrounding environment. The mass and new building technique of grey and glass bricks ensure the independent and outstanding brand visual image. The rational of space, the intelligence of products, and the perceptual of people inside are the multi-aspects of the world and each individual.

Brick shaped elements always get throughout interior space, geometric elements are deconstructed in design, combined with longitudinal walls bring a completed and transparent impression for the space to breathe freely. We remove the physical space sense of "boundary", but also erase the invisible "boundary" among people. As the transition from cold grey to warm brick-red, pass through with the nude. Boundary, and also non-boundary.

Times are changing, the pursuits of good things of us will not change. 「THE REPUBLIQUE 廾界」is the periodical answer sheet of our City Renewal road. On this road, dare not to say the next MUST be better, but we are working on it.