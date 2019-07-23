The 50 Best Houses of 2019 (So Far)

Designing a home will always be the true challenge for an architect. With these projects, the architect needs to fulfill the user's wishes, while simultaneously reinvent new ways of living the day-to-day. Therefore, it is no surprise that residential works are the most popular project category on ArchDaily.



We've recently passed the halfway point of 2019, and already, we've published more than 1,000 houses, offering projects with a variety of scales, contexts, and typologies. An immense diversity of possibilities that showcase the creativity of architects and serve as a great source of inspiration for those seeking references for their own residential project.



In the list below, you'll find the houses that arouse the most interest in our audience. Check out the 50 most popular homes of 2019 (so far).

Three Generation House / BETA office for architecture and the city - The Netherlands

2 Courtyard House / Robertson Design - United States

Five Story House / stpmj - South Korea

Constant Springs Residence / Alterstudio Architecture - United States

The Tree House / Bloc Architects - South Africa