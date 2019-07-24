World
  Fe304 House / Crosson Architects

Fe304 House / Crosson Architects

  24 July, 2019
  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Fe304 House / Crosson Architects
Fe304 House / Crosson Architects, © Simon Devitt
© Simon Devitt

© Simon Devitt © Simon Devitt © Simon Devitt © Simon Devitt + 12

© Simon Devitt
© Simon Devitt

Text description provided by the architects. A lifetime spent in the boat-building industry provided the inspiration for this project. The location at the margin of the bay and exposed to the elements - wind and ocean called for a rugged response.

© Simon Devitt
© Simon Devitt

Just as early Polynesian explorers turned their sea-craft upside down to create land shelters the up-turned hull form of this house evolved into a protective shell or carapace, segmented like that of a sea crustacean - the segments sliding over each other to allow light shafts to enter.

© Simon Devitt
© Simon Devitt

The materiality is also a response to the environment. Weathered like a vessel subjected to long ocean voyages, the rusted steel blends with the colours of the sand and rock and presents its outer shell to the elements as protection. The interior is warm and luxurious, with faceted ply walls and ceilings tracing the planes of the exterior.

Plans
Plans

To the south a protective ‘shoulder’ is turned, with disjunct segments allowing narrow window planes to light the interior spaces and offer glimpses of views. On the north the shell is lifted up, allowing glazing to open out to decks facing views of the adjacent hills. The eastern elevation facing the beach is fully glazed, with translucent glass allowing for privacy, inset with clear glass panes for views and protected with a layered verandah.

© Simon Devitt
© Simon Devitt

This project is a ‘beautiful craft’ – the interior crafted with finesse like the interior of a luxurious superyacht, the exterior with its rusted steel (Fe304) cladding reflecting the beauty of voyage and return, vessel and shelter, vehicle and dwelling.

© Simon Devitt
© Simon Devitt

