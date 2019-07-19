Bronte House / Archer Office

+ 14

Engineering SDA Structures

Builder Shorebuild

Manufacturers Loading... More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. This addition to an existing semi-detached home creates multiple outdoor interactions within a narrow site by blurring interior and exterior spatial typologies to create outdoor-like interiors and exterior rooms. The original brick house is consolidated into three front rooms.

Three new bedrooms are enclosed within an elevated timber box to create a new living area beneath that opens to the fences on all sides, becoming part of the garden. An intimate datum matches the height of the sliding doors to the fences, creating a strong horizontal that amplifies the width of the site.

A staircase rises beneath a large skylight into a courtyard-like landing that opens to upstairs bedrooms. The master bedroom opens east onto a protected balcony that is carved into the original roofline to create an outdoor room, its triangular form remaining faithful to the geometry of the hipped structure.