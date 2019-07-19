FUX Center / Birk Heilmeyer und Frenzel Architekten

+ 24

Text description provided by the architects. Located to the east of the area Alter Schlachthof, FUX is adjacent to Messplatz in Karlsruhe, which is a square that is used throughout the year for various festivals and events. The new building has been designed in accordance with the strict specifications of the development plan and makes constructive use of the information provided in the "Gestaltungshandbuch (design guideline) Alter Schlachthof".

The entrance to FUX is located on the west side, at the end of the connecting axis between the Tollhaus Cultural Centre and the Perfekt Futur Start-up Centre. A vestibule provides access to the two-storey foyer and cafeteria. This central venue in the building is the place to take a break and for conversations, as well as for small-scale public events. Also located on the ground floor is the co-working space, which through its lively character continuously stimulates the atmosphere on the ground floor level. This holds up the spirit of intent for the Alter Schlachthof area.

In line with the expected vibrant use of the building and the industrial history of the area, FUX has been designed as a contemporary loft building. It unfolds its rational structure based on a grid of 1.25/ 3.75 metres, which allows any desired office size to be realised. The offset of the upper cubature remains visible in the interior. The thus resulting expansion of the building provides space for access cores and communication areas on the different levels. Voids interconnect the communication areas across all floors. The efficient organisation of the interior space allows for selective spatial expansions and passages, which lends the building generosity despite the strict requirements.

The sturdy building structure and layout of the building allow for a variety of changes in utilisation and partitioning. These permit the building to be appropriated by the tenants in a process-related manner. The reinforced concrete surfaces in the interior were left unfinished, and in the colour of the material. Concerning exposed concrete surfaces, the architects have deliberately refrained from using a high quality concrete finish.

The installations for building services are visible at the ceilings and run in galvanised steel pipes and cable racks as well as in a simple cavity floor. The industrial touch is accentuated by the use of semi finished products and contrasted by a few specific highlights in the furniture. The ambitious budget goals could be met by optimising space and cubic capacity, selecting fewer industrial materials and an adequate technical concept (as little as possible, as much as necessary). Users can now be offered cost-effective rental space in a refined, unpretentious building shell with loft character.

The exposed concrete ceilings are suitable for the use of component activation. A geothermal heating and cooling system is therefore employed for heating and air conditioning. The development is carried out via a total of 15 geothermal probes with depths between 90 and 130 metres below the building.