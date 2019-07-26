World
  BF30 Houses / Bottega + Ehrhardt Architekten

BF30 Houses / Bottega + Ehrhardt Architekten
BF30 Houses / Bottega + Ehrhardt Architekten, © David Franck
© David Franck

© David Franck © David Franck © David Franck © David Franck + 30

    © David Franck
    © David Franck

    Text description provided by the architects. The BF30 residential buildings are the result of a self-assembled complex that depicts a modern and sustainable form of multigenerational living at the Killesberg in Stuttgart.

    © David Franck
    © David Franck

    Two buildings with a total of 12 differing, 68 - 160 sqm apartments, a connecting underground car park with 22 parking spaces and various common areas such as garden areas, a workshop and a roof terrace with adjoining outdoor kitchen position themselves as a built edge along a park.

    © David Franck
    © David Franck

    All apartments are oriented towards the park with floor to ceiling windows and sheltered outdoor spaces. A homogenizing materialization reinforces the interaction between the two structures for a community and gives them a strong identity of their own.

    Ground floor plan
    Ground floor plan
    Section A-A
    Section A-A

    The skin, made of ground, concrete-gray Eternit plates, creates a constantly changing liveliness of the cubic volumetrics, whose plasticity is further enhanced by deeply recessed loggias combined with balconies and roof terrace incisions on all sides. Both houses are supplied by a central cogeneration unit in contracting procedure.

    © David Franck
    © David Franck
    © David Franck
    © David Franck

    All apartments have floor heating systems and decentralized regulated living room ventilation systems with heat recovery. Therefore, the houses comply with the energy standard KFW 40 and are fully committed to the model of sustainable building in their energy and material concept.

    © David Franck
    © David Franck

    Product:

    Concrete

    See more:

    Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Sustainability Germany
    Cite: "BF30 Houses / Bottega + Ehrhardt Architekten" 26 Jul 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/921354/bf30-houses-bottega-plus-ehrhardt-architekten/> ISSN 0719-8884

