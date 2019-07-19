Luxelakes Eco-City Dry Ski Center / HC+2 STUDIO

+ 20

Landscape Design Yudao Landscape

Architectural Design Consultant & Construction Drawings CCDI

Civil Engineer Xi Luo, Guoqin Li, Chuan Xu, Jun Li

Technique Support Technical Department of Wide Horizon Group

Architecture Contractor Sichuan Yinhe Steel Structure Engineering Co., Ltd.

Landscape Contractor Sichuan Lohan Gardens Co., Ltd.

Operator Holulu More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The dry ski center is located on Luxes’Island, the center of the 160 ha artificial lake in the Luxelakes Water City scenic area. The island has created diversified space experience for parent-child activities through customized buildings and landscape design. These experimental buildings have become special scenes on the island. Commissioned by the owner, a 20-meter-wide primary slope and a 30-meter-wide intermediate slope are arranged on the natural terrain for junior skiers.

The slide slopes are placed as close as possible to the lakeshore so that the process of skiing towards the lake becomes the core experience of the project. Due to the short depth of the site and the limited height difference, the Owner chose to have two skiing slopes. It is necessary to have a front-field preparation area directly connected to the primary slope to ensure that beginners can be geared up without walking too far; on the other hand, a 15m high platform on top of an overlapping scaffolding structure are built so that sophisticated skiers can start skiing with a more speedy glide.

Different building materials were tested in the scheme, from timber structure to white scaffolding. The goal was to complete the construction with simple structure system and to create the most soothing skiing atmosphere.

Through the expression of white scaffolding，the displaced and hollowed-out mass relationship is reached. The white scaffolding structure looks light and transparent, increasing the sense of floating. The steel staircase passes through the empty space inside the scaffolding structure and extrudes out on the side, allowing skiers to enjoy the surrounding scenery.

The landscape is decorated with vivid color blocks and lines, allowing the building to blend with the venue. The dark ground is matched with bright yellow lines to create a sense of direction.

Skiers can overlook the Luxes ’Island once they reach the top platform. During the evening, interesting light effect and shadow space can be formed on the outside of the cafe.

Open border design is used in the venue to increase interaction. Both skiers and visitors could find their own spot in the venue.