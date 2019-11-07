Elementary Garden / Kalil Ferre Pasagismo

+ 15

Landscape Architect and Designer Elaine Kalil, Mauricio Ferre

Project Team Franciele Caraça, Gislene Alvez, Lean Milo, Haus Design

Clients Casacor 2019

Text description provided by the architects. It is a signature of KalilFerre landscaping to re-create the absolute interaction between humans and nature. We appreciate its rusticity trying to reproduce it in our designs. When we were informed about this year concept “ Planet Home” we envisioned the opportunity to show a little of our essence. In this project, we have chosen to work with Natural elements such as stone, fire, wood, and vegetation.

We have integrated three living environments where people can enjoy the most diverse moments, from simple resting to gathering with friends in a harmonious and comfortable space, where nature is designing an organic contour, bringing the warmth of our singular Brazilian native forest.

To reproduce the exuberance and simplicity of the tropical vegetation we have surrounded our species with sophisticated and exclusive contemporary furniture, technology and lighting. A sensory garden projected to feel the sensation of oneness with the environment, and the sacred connection with the entire nature.

Continuing the organic lines proposed in landscaping, we created a ludic space with three balances signed by the Brazilian designer Sergio Matos. We have placed the square of fire in the center of the garden so it could be seen from all over the place, interacting in total harmony with the rest of the elements.

"We are looking for " Elementary Garden" to be a meeting point between the simplicity of nature, the warmth of the fire, the stone, the wood and the sophistication of the chosen technology". We know the challenge is great, but most of all, we want to take this opportunity to show all the strength and innovation our office has been demonstrating during the last years.