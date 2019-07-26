World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Taiwan
  5. UZ architecture
  6. 2018
  7. DH House / UZ architecture

DH House / UZ architecture

  • 21:00 - 26 July, 2019
  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
DH House / UZ architecture
Save this picture!
DH House / UZ architecture, © Addison Ow
© Addison Ow

© Addison Ow © Addison Ow © Addison Ow © Addison Ow + 27

Save this picture!
© Addison Ow
© Addison Ow

Text description provided by the architects. We came in contact with the DH House through a very close client, who wanted to build a special affordable budget retirement home for him and his wife.With this as the starting point, the project takes a simple form with many low tech design strategies to reach its current state.

Save this picture!
© Addison Ow
© Addison Ow
Save this picture!
1F plan
1F plan
Save this picture!
© Addison Ow
© Addison Ow

The client´s site is located in the center of Taiwan, on the top of a mountain in between two valleys. The existing piece of land was a highly complex and hilly terrain with a community site limitation that didn't allow us to make any big land modifications. Therefore, taking advantage of the astonishing views of the valleys, maintaining privacy from the public road and strategically orientating the building in the hot and humid Taiwan climate became the major site factors for this project.

Save this picture!
© Addison Ow
© Addison Ow
Save this picture!
elevation
elevation
Save this picture!
© Addison Ow
© Addison Ow

In terms of building methods, there are two main constraints that ultimately shaped the project. Firstly, due to the low technical capacity of the workers in the local area, we had simplify the design in order to ensure the project can be executed. Secondly, difficult access to the site for large construction vehicles. Due to this factor, we opted for a more flexible and lightweight metal structure as the optimum construction method for this project.

Save this picture!
© Addison Ow
© Addison Ow

The project is formed by a 5m x 16m volume with a North – South orientation that "flies" over the terrain, creating a covered parking/outdoor terrace space. The whole volume has a double pitched roof without a drainage channel, proving to be very helpful during the typhoon season while giving the volume a more solid appearance.

Save this picture!
© Addison Ow
© Addison Ow

On the North side, the pitched roof extends outward by 80cm to provide shade for the large windows of the master bedroom and bathroom. Allowing the space to have total privacy but still have full panoramic views of the surrounding landscape.

Save this picture!
© Addison Ow
© Addison Ow

On the South side, public areas of the house are designed with views of the second valley and existing public road. With regards to the material of the facade and the roof, both are covered with the same standing seam metal system. The only change to this system occurs on the inside of the eaves where we went with a rougher metal finish.

Save this picture!
© Addison Ow
© Addison Ow

View the complete gallery

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
UZ architecture
Office

Products:

Glass Steel

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Taiwan
Cite: "DH House / UZ architecture" 26 Jul 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/921302/dh-house-uz-architecture/> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© Addison Ow

DH 退休小屋 / UZ architecture

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream