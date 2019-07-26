World
  7. Stonewood House / Breathe Architecture

Stonewood House / Breathe Architecture

  • 20:00 - 26 July, 2019
  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Stonewood House / Breathe Architecture
Stonewood House / Breathe Architecture, © Andrew Wuttke
© Andrew Wuttke

© Andrew Wuttke

  • Architects

    Breathe Architecture

  • Location

    Northcote, Australia

  • Category

    Houses

  • Design Team

    Janusz Choromanksi, Bettina Robinson

  • Project Architect

    Fairley Batch, Eugenia Tan

  • Lead Architect

    Jeremy McLeod

  • Area

    307.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2013

  • Photographs

    Andrew Wuttke

  • Builder

    Construction 32

  • Engineer

    R.I. Brown Pty Ltd.

  • Landscape

    Richard Bellemo

  • Energy Consultant

    Urban Digestor

  • Building Surveyor

    Metro Building Surveyors
    • More Specs Less Specs
© Andrew Wuttke
© Andrew Wuttke

Text description provided by the architects. Stonewood is efficient: its elegant plan offers flexibility for a humble family. It's operable screens transform connecting spaces, sectioning large areas into intimate nooks, directing views, and channelling breezes. Folding and unfolding according to use, Stonewood reveals a different story in each configuration, appearing effortlessly spacious within a modest footprint. Stonewood presents an aspirational solution to a designing on a modest bu dget. The 8.5 star rated home utilizes elegant planning, and passive methods of thermal comfort to tackle a site presenting a series of dichotomous interests. With a street address and sun to the north, privacy to the south, and heritage context to the west; Stonewood’s operable façade serves to resolve each of these needs.

© Andrew Wuttke
© Andrew Wuttke
Ground floor publication
Ground floor publication
© Andrew Wuttke
© Andrew Wuttke

Sitting compact and forward on the site, Stonewood easily transitions into a pubic, social platform. The hinged ground floor façade opens, welcoming in light while drawing the interior into the garden or further into the community domain. Taking the form of a simple two-storey dwelling, Stonewood borrows scale and proportion from a neighbouring 1850’s bluestone cottage, while it’s symmetrical door and window openings recall the familiar Georgian expression of ‘home’.

© Andrew Wuttke
© Andrew Wuttke

Stonewood is efficient: its elegant plan offers flexibility for a humble family. Side-shifting recycled Tasmanian oak panels act as devices to transform as desire or weather dictates; directing views, channelling breezes and transitioning interconnected living spaces into cosy zones for isolated use. Folding/ unfolding according to use, Stonewood reveals a different story in each configuration, appearing effortlessly spacious within a modest footprint.

© Andrew Wuttke
© Andrew Wuttke
Section
Section
© Andrew Wuttke
© Andrew Wuttke

Sustainability Statement. Stonewood is small, efficient, dynamic and adaptable. A home with rooms with multiple functions able to adapt to differing conditions over time. A home with an efficient plan, a modest footprint and a modest budget. A home that brings architectural delight to it’s occupants and the community with little embodied energy, and that would continue to operate with a greatly reduced energy profile.

© Andrew Wuttke
© Andrew Wuttke

Breathe Architecture
Cite: "Stonewood House / Breathe Architecture" 26 Jul 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/921284/stonewood-house-breathe-architecture/> ISSN 0719-8884

