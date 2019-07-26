Stonewood House / Breathe Architecture

+ 17

Architects Breathe Architecture

Location Northcote, Australia

Category Houses

Design Team Janusz Choromanksi, Bettina Robinson

Project Architect Fairley Batch, Eugenia Tan

Lead Architect Jeremy McLeod

Area 307.0 m2

Project Year 2013

Photographs Andrew Wuttke

Builder Construction 32

Engineer R.I. Brown Pty Ltd.

Landscape Richard Bellemo

Energy Consultant Urban Digestor

Building Surveyor Metro Building Surveyors

Text description provided by the architects. Stonewood is efficient: its elegant plan offers flexibility for a humble family. It's operable screens transform connecting spaces, sectioning large areas into intimate nooks, directing views, and channelling breezes. Folding and unfolding according to use, Stonewood reveals a different story in each configuration, appearing effortlessly spacious within a modest footprint. Stonewood presents an aspirational solution to a designing on a modest bu dget. The 8.5 star rated home utilizes elegant planning, and passive methods of thermal comfort to tackle a site presenting a series of dichotomous interests. With a street address and sun to the north, privacy to the south, and heritage context to the west; Stonewood’s operable façade serves to resolve each of these needs.

Sitting compact and forward on the site, Stonewood easily transitions into a pubic, social platform. The hinged ground floor façade opens, welcoming in light while drawing the interior into the garden or further into the community domain. Taking the form of a simple two-storey dwelling, Stonewood borrows scale and proportion from a neighbouring 1850’s bluestone cottage, while it’s symmetrical door and window openings recall the familiar Georgian expression of ‘home’.

Sustainability Statement. Stonewood is small, efficient, dynamic and adaptable. A home with rooms with multiple functions able to adapt to differing conditions over time. A home with an efficient plan, a modest footprint and a modest budget. A home that brings architectural delight to it’s occupants and the community with little embodied energy, and that would continue to operate with a greatly reduced energy profile.