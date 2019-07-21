World
  Redevelopment of MaoGong Barn Art Center / Approach Architecture Studio

Refurbishment in Architecture

presented by the MINI Clubman

Redevelopment of MaoGong Barn Art Center / Approach Architecture Studio

  23:00 - 21 July, 2019
  Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Redevelopment of MaoGong Barn Art Center / Approach Architecture Studio
© Rui Zhu
© Rui Zhu

© Rui Zhu

© Rui Zhu
© Rui Zhu

Text description provided by the architects. In 2016, Maogong government and Dimen Eco-Museum decided to convert an old vacant barn into an Art Center for local communities as a new culture carrier. Approach Architecture Studio turned this redevelopment commission into a pivotal project of Maogong revitalization plan.

© Jing Zuo
© Jing Zuo
Function
Function
© Rui Zhu
© Rui Zhu

Similar to most of the remote villages and towns, Maogong forms with a county highway crossing as a main spacial structure. On both sides of the highway, there are small rural retail and wholesale buildings that have evolved over decades, serving farmers in surrounding villages.  A few abandoned storage space and supply marketing agencies are legacies of the planned economy era, neighboring with post offices, banks, hardware tools, materials, telecommunications, restaurants and so on. Some are traditional local post-and-beam wood structures and more are recent concrete structures.

© Rui Zhu
© Rui Zhu
© Rui Zhu
© Rui Zhu

In the past few years, promoted by the Dimen Eco-Museum and curator Zuo Jing, local government began the action to resume Maogong as the service center of the original villages around the radiation area and to undertake the increasing demands of the outside tourists visiting the Dong villages nearby. It will significantly reduce the unregulated constructions in these historical reserved ancient villages, causing by the tourism reception capacity limits.

© Miangui Huang
© Miangui Huang
© Miangui Huang
© Miangui Huang

The design strategy of Approach Architecture Studio is to seek the courtyard utilization of the open space between the existing buildings and the road, and to treat the space between the corridor and the courtyard as the buffer zone. The old barn houses and its surrounding old buildings are arranged as a cultural space with local handcraft and agricultural product showrooms, together with artists’ workshops, studios, catering gifts, and other ancillary facilities.

© Rui Zhu
© Rui Zhu
© Rui Zhu
© Rui Zhu

Applying with local traditional techniques and materials, the exterior consists of corridors between the noisy highway and the quiet exhibition hall, and it divides the existing outdoor space into three courtyards of different sizes, shapes and purposes.

© Rui Zhu
© Rui Zhu

Unlike most of the contemporary architectural practicing in urban China, the new additional buildings are designed with local wood construction techniques and materials, with several improvements and revisions. While the old barn house has retained most of the old walls, the entire redevelopment project was built by local carpenters and farmers, using 100% local renewable building materials and supplies.

© Miangui Huang
© Miangui Huang

Project location

Cite: "Redevelopment of MaoGong Barn Art Center / Approach Architecture Studio" 21 Jul 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/921265/redevelopment-of-maogong-barn-art-center-approach-architecture-studio/> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© Rui Zhu

茅贡粮库艺术中心 / 场域建筑

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

