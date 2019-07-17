World
Casey House / Side Angle Side
    • Clients

      Casey Dunn

    • Engineering

      Tim Zhang

    • Landscape

      Studio Balcones

    • Contractor

      Waller Build Co

    • Lighting

      Patterson Electric

    • Interior

      Ann Edgerton
      • More Specs Less Specs
    Text description provided by the architects. Designing a home for an architectural photographer was an exercise in simplicity and restraint. We cannot say it any better than the homeowner himself: “Early in my photography career, I took a photo of a house in a wooded area of Maine. The house was a basic shape - as one would draw as a child - just a box with a gabled roof. It fit perfectly in a square crop.

    Ever since then I’ve been interested in that form. With the direction for this house, I had no program and came to Side Angle Side with just that fundamental shape. By the end of the process I had a wife and a dog and the program evolved, but the shape stayed the same. During the design and building phase, I was also photographing for a book on architecture and interiors of Marfa.

    First floor plan
    First floor plan
    While we didn’t set out to make a Marfa house in Austin, it certainly inspired design decisions in terms of materiality - modest and minimal, while also maintaining a sense of warmth.” With the client as our editor, we adhered to that vision of simplicity.

    The result is a monolithic dark volume with carefully placed punched openings. A concrete site wall pierces the volume, defining the approach and entry experience. 

