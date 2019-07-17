Casey House / Side Angle Side

+ 18

Clients Casey Dunn

Engineering Tim Zhang

Landscape Studio Balcones

Contractor Waller Build Co

Lighting Patterson Electric

Interior Ann Edgerton

Manufacturers Loading... More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Designing a home for an architectural photographer was an exercise in simplicity and restraint. We cannot say it any better than the homeowner himself: “Early in my photography career, I took a photo of a house in a wooded area of Maine. The house was a basic shape - as one would draw as a child - just a box with a gabled roof. It fit perfectly in a square crop.

Ever since then I’ve been interested in that form. With the direction for this house, I had no program and came to Side Angle Side with just that fundamental shape. By the end of the process I had a wife and a dog and the program evolved, but the shape stayed the same. During the design and building phase, I was also photographing for a book on architecture and interiors of Marfa.

While we didn’t set out to make a Marfa house in Austin, it certainly inspired design decisions in terms of materiality - modest and minimal, while also maintaining a sense of warmth.” With the client as our editor, we adhered to that vision of simplicity.

The result is a monolithic dark volume with carefully placed punched openings. A concrete site wall pierces the volume, defining the approach and entry experience.