World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Cultural Center
  4. United States
  5. Olson Kundig
  6. 2019
  7. Seattle Office of Arts and Culture / Olson Kundig

Seattle Office of Arts and Culture / Olson Kundig

  • 17:00 - 17 July, 2019
  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Seattle Office of Arts and Culture / Olson Kundig
Save this picture!
Seattle Office of Arts and Culture / Olson Kundig, © Benjamin Benschneider
© Benjamin Benschneider

© Benjamin Benschneider © Benjamin Benschneider © Benjamin Benschneider © Benjamin Benschneider + 27

  • Clients

    Seattle Office of Arts and Culture (ARTS)

  • Structural Engineer

    ARUP

  • Mechanical & Plumbing Engineer and Lighting Design

    Rushing

  • Electrical Engineer

    Tres West Engineers

  • Sustainability

    O’Brien & Company

  • Envelope Consultant

    RDH Building Science

  • Acoustical Consultant

    A3 Acoustics

  • Specifications Consultant

    Applied Building Information

  • Cost Estimator

    Roen Associates
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Benjamin Benschneider
© Benjamin Benschneider

Text description provided by the architects. Commissioned by the Office of Arts & Culture (ARTS), this dynamic new space for arts and culture responds directly to feedback from community focus groups with an emphasis on people of color. Located on the top floor of Seattle’s historic King Street Station, the 17,500-square-foot space provides flexible, co-use areas for community gathering in addition to professional offices and a presentation gallery.

Save this picture!
© Benjamin Benschneider
© Benjamin Benschneider

Beginning in 2016, ARTS worked with Olson Kundig to create concept designs for the new space. The initial concept for this adaptive space centered on dynamic areas to serve community needs, creating a welcoming and vibrant community arts and cultural hub in the heart of Seattle. The final design met rigorous sustainability requirements – it is the first City of Seattle funded project to be designed to LEED® v4 Gold certification.

Save this picture!
© Benjamin Benschneider
© Benjamin Benschneider

A public lobby, the “Living Room,” connects the large multi-disciplinary presentation gallery with the offices and a studio for artists-in-residence. In the 7,800-square-foot presentation space, kinetic gallery walls designed by Olson Kundig enable the community and artists to reconfigure the displays as needed for changing exhibitions and events. Suspended from a custom-designed elevated track inspired by the railroad tracks that serve the station below, a set of eight movable walls with integrated lighting support a wide range of displays and spatial configurations. The result is a flexible space that can easily transform to meet the evolving needs of ARTS and the community.

Save this picture!
© Benjamin Benschneider
© Benjamin Benschneider
Save this picture!
Floor plans
Floor plans
Save this picture!
© Benjamin Benschneider
© Benjamin Benschneider

The unadorned historic structure and kinetic gallery walls that characterize the presentation gallery allow the communities that will use it to project their own identities in the space. Throughout, new architectural interventions emphasize transparency, highlighting and revealing historic elements of the original building such as the historic masonry and steel structural system, ornamental stairway, and original terrazzo floor. When contrasted with the restored train station, the unfinished character of the ARTS space tells the story of King Street Station’s evolution from an early twentieth-century train station to a contemporary transit and cultural hub for the City of Seattle.

Save this picture!
© Benjamin Benschneider
© Benjamin Benschneider

View the complete gallery

Project location

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Olson Kundig
Office

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Cultural Architecture Cultural Center United States
Cite: "Seattle Office of Arts and Culture / Olson Kundig" 17 Jul 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/921204/seattle-office-of-arts-and-culture-olson-kundig/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream