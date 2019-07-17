World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Public Space
  4. Russia
  5. SYNDICATE Architects
  6. 2019
  7. Garage Screen Cinema / SYNDICATE Architects

Garage Screen Cinema / SYNDICATE Architects

  • 08:00 - 17 July, 2019
  • Curated by Clara Ott
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Garage Screen Cinema / SYNDICATE Architects
Save this picture!
Garage Screen Cinema / SYNDICATE Architects, © Aleksey Narodizkiy
© Aleksey Narodizkiy

© Daniil Annenkov © Daniil Annenkov © Daniil Annenkov © Daniil Annenkov + 28

Save this picture!
© Daniil Annenkov
© Daniil Annenkov

Text description provided by the architects. Garage Screen is a summer cinema located in Gorky Park in Moscow opposite the Museum of Modern Art Garage, designed by Rem Koolhaas and opened in 2015. The design reinterprets the process of watching a movie and offers a new way of experiencing cinema.

Летний кинотеатр GARAGE SCREEN расположен в Парке Горького напротив Музея Гараж, спроектированного Ремом Колхасом и открытого в 2015 году. Проект реинтерпретирует сам процесс просмотра фильмов и обогащает опыт от похода в кино.

Save this picture!
© Daniil Annenkov
© Daniil Annenkov
Save this picture!
Courtesy of SYNDICATE architects
Courtesy of SYNDICATE architects
Save this picture!
© Daniil Annenkov
© Daniil Annenkov

The key concept of the pavilion is an ‘open cinema’. The openness means that instead of trying to create a controlled and enclosed environment, devoid of connection with context and distraction from the outside we embrace and modulate the ambient factors. Doing so allows us to avoid creating a space of exclusion in a lively public square. Not only do ambient factors participate in the functioning of the cinema, but the cinema can also spill out onto the square. It adds a performative aspect to the pavilion, ‘to see and to be seen’. Retractable curtains around the cinema hall allow to achieve the complete openness and let visitors of the cinema who watch a movie to also see people on the square while the latter simultaneously observe the former.

Основной концепции является представление о том, что «Летний кинотеатр — открытый кинотеатр». Это означает, что вместо того, чтобы создавать замнутый объем, лишенный всяческой связи с контекстом и внешними условиями, мы принимаем и включаем факторы окружающей среды в концепцию. Такой подход позволяет позволяет избежать создания отчужденнного пространства на оживленной площади. Не только факторы окружающей среды влияют на опыт просмотра кино, происходящее внутри кинотеатра воздействует на атмосферу площади, и у павильона появляется перформативный аспект – «смотерть и быть видимым». Поднимающийся занавес по периметру позволяет кинотеатру быть полностью открытым, и зрители, смотрящие кино внутри, могут видеть посетителей площади снаружи, а они в свою очередь могут наблюдать за зрителями.

Save this picture!
© Daniil Annenkov
© Daniil Annenkov
Save this picture!
© Daniil Annenkov
© Daniil Annenkov

The challenges presented by ambient conditions are addressed by choosing proper materials, systems, and geometry. Curtains, when raised, allow for complete transparency, yet acoustic properties of velvet greatly improve acoustic quality inside the cinema and when curtains are down a cozy, quiet and secluded space is created, where movie-goers can relax and immerse themselves in the plot. One of the features that allow us to fully enjoy the experience of open cinema in the center of Moscow is the transformable roof, which protects from bad weather and once opened allows viewers to enjoy a movie under the stars. Ultimately the entire geometry of pavilion was computationally optimized in order to create a zone of permanent shade within in the cinema hall.

Дизайн отвечает на окружающие условия благодаря правильно подобранным материалам, системам и оптимизированной геометрии. Поднятый занавес обеспечивает полную прозрачность, тем не менее акустические свойства бархата позволяют сохранить звуковое качество внутри павильона, а когда занавес по периметру опущен то внутри создается уютное камерное пространство, помогающее посетителям расслабиться и сконцентрироваться на сюжете. Одним из решений, позволяющих получить наиболее полный опыт просмотра кино в открытом киннотеатре в самом центре Москвы, является трансформируемая кровля, которая защищает от непогоды, а когда открыта позволяет получить незабываемое впечаатление от ппросмотра кино под открытым небом.

Save this picture!
© Daniil Annenkov
© Daniil Annenkov
Save this picture!
Courtesy of SYNDICATE architects
Courtesy of SYNDICATE architects
Save this picture!
© Aleksey Narodizkiy
© Aleksey Narodizkiy

The design was also inspired by the physical processes at the core of the cinema. The shape of the pavilion resembles the diverging beam of light from the projector, and the shell reminds of the processes of reflection and refraction of light on the cinema film. Apart from that, entry titles of Star Wars which go into infinite perspective and the neon palette of Blade Runner set the mood for our design.

Источниками вдохновения для проекта также являлись физические процессы в основе кино. Форма павильона напоминает луч света, расходящийся от проектора, а материал оболочки напоминает о процессах преломления и отражения света на кинопленке. Кроме этого, ассоциации с уходящими в перспективу титрами Звездных Войн и неоновая палитра Бегущего по Лезвию задают атмосферу дизайна.

Save this picture!
© Daniil Annenkov
© Daniil Annenkov
Save this picture!
© Daniil Annenkov
© Daniil Annenkov

The pavilion is a temporary structure and also has a goal of attracting and entertaining people. To serve as a radiant landmark it was chosen to use dichroic PVC which changes its color depending on the view angle, time of the day and weather. That means that each visitor sees their own cinema, the image of the pavilion is dynamic. During the day sun caustics from dichroic PVC change surrounding completely with green to yellow reflections. At night the neon sign serves as a lighting source for the whole square and has a purple reflection in OMA museum.

Павильон является временной конструкцией и его функцией также является вызывать любопытство и развлекать посетителей. Использование дихроичной ПВХ пленки превращает пирамиду в светящийся ориентир, меняющий цвет в зависимости от угла обзора, условий освещения и погоды. Каждый человек видит свой кинотеатр, его образ динамичен. Днем отражения от оболочки меняют окружение, окрашивая его в тона от зеленоватых до золотых. Ночью неоновая вывеска становится источником света для площади и отражается пурпурным отблеском в фасаде OMA.

Save this picture!
© Daniil Annenkov
© Daniil Annenkov

Since the pavilion is a temporary structure that is built on the current for a single summer season, environmental responsibility was paramount for the project. The structure can be completely disassembled and either reassembled again elsewhere or materials can be re-used either for new construction (e.g. metal parts) or to produce merchandise for the museum (e.g. PVC and fabric).

Поскольку павильон возводится на один сезон, вопрос экологической устойчивости является одним из ключевых для проекта. Конструкции павильона могут быть полностью разобраны, и либо вновь собраны в другом месте, или использованы в других проектах или для создания фирменной продукции Музея Гараж.

View the complete gallery

Project location

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
SYNDICATE Architects
Office

Product:

Plastic

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Urbanism Urban Design Public Space Cultural Architecture Theaters & Performance cinema Museums & Exhibit Pavillion Russia
Cite: "Garage Screen Cinema / SYNDICATE Architects" 17 Jul 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/921168/garage-screen-cinema-syndicate-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream