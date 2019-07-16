PandaDoc Office / Studio 11

+ 23

Text description provided by the architects. Studio11 has completed a new project in Minsk for PandaDoc – a company which takes up more than 1200 square meters and employs about 130 people. All employees are functionally divided into 4 large open-spaces complemented by a fifth space which is a common kitchen. From both stylistic and methodologic point of view, the project mainly fixes on principles of “the third wave” of modern architecture such as, for example, the purity of technique.

Новый проект офиса компании PandaDoc в Минске от Studio11 насчитывает около 130 сотрудников на площади более 1200 квадратных метров. Функционально все сотрудники разбиты на 4 больших рабочих open-space(а) и пятым пространством выделена общая кухня. Стилистически и методологически проект во многом ориентируется на принципы «третьей волны» современной архитектуры - такие, как, например, чистота приёма.

Project coloristics highlights the achromatic background and two main colors - blue and burgundy. The influence of postmodern design can be witnessed in the light game-like way these color volumes are arranged and in the variety of usage scenarios created.

Колористика проекта выделяет ахроматический фон и два основных цвета - голубой и бордовый. Также стоит отметить влияние постмодернистского дизайна, что выражается в лёгкой игровой форме расположения этих цветных объёмов в пространстве и создания разнообразия сценариев использования.

The zoning of each block includes an entrance space with a wardrobe visually separated from the workplaces. On the opposite side of the wardrobes, each open-space is closed by a small coffee point facing the window line. The coffee points are also visually separated from workplaces in order to exclude possible conflicts of zones. The coffee point for each block is a leisure place carrying a social and communicative function. This planning concept positively affects office work capacity, since the employees can have a small coffee break only a few steps away from their desks and go back to work rather than waste time walking to the common kitchen. In addition to that such islands of social functions reduce office space regularity.

Зонирование каждого блока предусматривает входную группу с гардеробом, визуально разделённую с непосредственно рабочими местами. С противоположной стороны от гардеробов каждый open-space замыкает небольшой coffee point, обращённый к линии окон и также визуально ограждённый от мест сотрудников, чтобы исключить возможные конфликты зон. При этом coffee point для каждого блока является местом отдыха с социальной, коммуникационной функцией. Такое планировочное решение эффективно влияет на трудоспособность офиса, позволяя сотрудникам не тратить время на походы в общую кухню, а в непосредственной близости устроить небольшую чайную паузу и продолжить работу. К тому же такие островки общественных функций разряжают регулярность офисного пространства.

The main idea of the layout is the promenade which a pedestrian path marked with blue color that runs along the perimeter of the entire office and connects all workspaces. The coffee points of each of the blocks are located exactly on the way of the promenade, implying places for short-term meetings of members from different teams. For this purpose, the coffee points are equipped with markerboards, which creates effective conditions for discussions.

Главенствующей идеей в планировке является променад – пешеходная дорожка, выделенная голубым цветом, которая проходит по периметру через весь офис и связывает все рабочие пространства. Coffee point(ы) каждого из блоков находятся именно на пути променада, подразумевая собой места краткосрочных митингов ребят из разных команд. Для этого в coffee point(ах) предусмотрены маркерные доски, что создаёт оптимальные условия для обсуждений.

The promenade is an alternative link to the office main hall, which allows to decrease pedestrian traffic and increase mobility. We also put temporary workplaces by the windows with a magnificent view along the promenade. They are designed as alternative standing places in case the employees get tired of monotonous sedentary work.

Променад является альтернативной связью по отношению к основному холлу офиса - это позволяет разгрузить пешеходные потоки и увеличить мобильность. Также на пути променада расположены временные места для работы у окон с великолепным видом. Они запроектированы как альтернативные стоячие места в случаях усталости от однообразной сидячей работы.

Meeting rooms occupy large volumes of office space and their color solutions answer completely to one of the main colors of the project - blue or burgundy. Curtains are used as a visual mobile partition, they are also an effective noise-absorbing element for meeting rooms.

Большими объёмами в пространстве офиса расположились переговорные кабинеты, решённые полностью в одном из основных цветов проекта - голубом либо бордовом. В качестве мобильной визуальной перегородки предложены шторы, которые к тому же являются хорошим шумопоглощающим элементом для переговорных кабинетов.

The entire floor is designed in one technique, it is a carpet of two colors: background gray and accent black. Floor pattern together with the colored volumes and neon pieces create impressive spatial compositions. In the artistic sense, the compositions are associated with modernist abstract painting. The same principles are used in the common kitchen block except for the floor, which inherits a geometric pattern but is executed in colored linoleum. A peculiar feature of the kitchen is the abundance of greenery and different options of ambient and decorative lighting, which makes the space as cozy and welcoming as possible.

Весь пол запроектирован также в одном приёме и представляет собой ковровое покрытие из двух цветов: фонового серого и акцентного чёрного. Рисунок пола вместе с цветными объёмами и неоновыми работами создают впечатляющие пространственные композиции. В художественном смысле композиции ассоциируются с модернистской абстрактной живописью. В блоке общей кухни использованы те же принципы, исключением является пол, который наследует геометрический рисунок, но выполненный уже в цветном линолеуме. Особенностью кухни является обилие зелени и разные варианты общего и декоративного освещения, что делает пространство максимально уютным и приятным.