World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Hotels
  4. Russia
  5. Rhizome
  6. 2018
  7. Living Room Pavilion / Rhizome

Living Room Pavilion / Rhizome

  • 10:00 - 15 July, 2019
  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Living Room Pavilion / Rhizome
Save this picture!
Living Room Pavilion / Rhizome, © Dmitry Tsyrencshikov
© Dmitry Tsyrencshikov

© Dmitry Tsyrencshikov © Dmitry Tsyrencshikov © Dmitry Tsyrencshikov © Dmitry Tsyrencshikov + 21

  • Architects

    Rhizome

  • Location

    Priozersk, Leningrad Oblast, Russia

  • Category

    Hotels

  • Lead Architects

    Evgeny Reshetov, Tatiana Sinelnikova

  • Design Team

    Anastasia Voropaeva, Ilya Belyakov

  • Area

    185.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Dmitry Tsyrencshikov
Save this picture!
© Dmitry Tsyrencshikov
© Dmitry Tsyrencshikov

Text description provided by the architects. The villa as an architectural category has always been linked to a particular sort of escapism: the upper class of society, being tired of urban bustle, preferred a solitary yet luxurious way of living in a natural environment to densely populated and noisy city. This very essence of the villa remains unaltered despite several style changes, developing principles of design and introduction of mind-blowing paradigms such as modernist movement. ‘Tochka na karte’ (Russian for ‘a point on the map’) living room pavilion enters into a dialogue with the concept of villa and opposes the ideas of accessibility, equality and openness to the elitist, private and isolated character of modernist glass house villa which was taken as an aesthetic model for the project. Denying the vertical hierarchy, space can be described as highly welcoming and inclusive for everyone who enters it.  At the same time, the pavilion inherits the modernist desire to set a new standard of life and offers a refreshed understanding of spending the leisure time, being outside of the city and reestablishes the link between the architecture and the context of its existence.

Save this picture!
© Dmitry Tsyrencshikov
© Dmitry Tsyrencshikov
Save this picture!
Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan
Save this picture!
© Dmitry Tsyrencshikov
© Dmitry Tsyrencshikov

The harshly orthogonal and autonomous volume stands in stark contrast to the soft organic shapes, emphasizing the opposition between the natural and the human-made. At the same time, the co-living space tends to overcome its own anthropomorphic origin and tries to mimic the surrounding landscape. The dissipation of the line between architecture and nature is achieved through the conceptual usage of the project’s key materials - the glass and the wood. The structural glazing of the first floor creates an illusion of volume’s dissolving and the facade covered with the natural pine panels corresponds with the vertical rhythm of the trees around. 

Save this picture!
© Dmitry Tsyrencshikov
© Dmitry Tsyrencshikov

The pavilion is a part of ‘Tochka na karte’s’ infrastructure which is a hotel also designed by Rhizome architectural bureau. The whole complex is located 120 km away from Saint-Petersburg on the shore of the Lake Ladoga. Even though the pavilion follows the visual and constructive logic of existing buildings, it should also be perceived as an individual architectural expression. It underlines and maximizes special features and potentialities presented in the completed elements of the hotel.  

Save this picture!
© Dmitry Tsyrencshikov
© Dmitry Tsyrencshikov

In its master plan, the pavilion resembles the geometrical simplicity of the whole complex: a combination of laconic rectangular and square volumes creates a free, fluid and multifunctional space. The soaring effect accomplished through the actual uplift of the blocs and the active usage of glass echoes in other elements of ‘Tochka na karte’. The scale, configuration and some features of the new co-living room, for example, contrasting and graphically black ladder can be traced back to the separately standing hotel blocks.

Save this picture!
Axonometric
Axonometric

Developing the idea of ‘an exploded hotel’ whose functions are spread within separately standing buildings, the pavilion, in fact, works as a lobby. The character of the space itself, as well as its division into zones, enable the fulfillment of various needs. Apart from being a common living room, the pavilion also contains a bar zone, a library and a space for events and board games. A new volume as a meeting point both for hotel’s guests and passers-by also leaves a chance for a lonesome and thoughtful contemplation of nature. 

Save this picture!
© Dmitry Tsyrencshikov
© Dmitry Tsyrencshikov

The interior of the pavilion correlates with its exterior: apart from the outstanding oak tree panels, the inner space has been designed with neutral surfaces and minimalistic, freely placed furniture. The panorama glazing also influences the comprehension of the space where the natural light automatically plays one of the key roles in forming the general impression of the pavilion. The laconic interior, the absence of intensive colors and radical attributes make one focus not on the materials or design gestures but on the atmosphere, feeling of space and the events held there. 

Save this picture!
© Dmitry Tsyrencshikov
© Dmitry Tsyrencshikov

View the complete gallery

Project location

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Rhizome
Office

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Hospitality Architecture Hotels Russia
Cite: "Living Room Pavilion / Rhizome" 15 Jul 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/921153/living-room-pavilion-rhizome/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream