World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Office Buildings
  4. China
  5. BAU
  6. 2016
  7. Kunshan New Life Hub / BAU

Kunshan New Life Hub / BAU

  • 19:00 - 17 August, 2019
  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Kunshan New Life Hub / BAU
Save this picture!
Kunshan New Life Hub / BAU, © He Shu
© He Shu

© He Shu © He Shu © He Shu © He Shu + 28

  • Architects

    BAU

  • Location

    Kunshan, Jiangsu, China

  • Category

    Commercial Architecture

  • Architectural Design Team

    James Brearley, Dirk Uwe Moench, Olga Mladenovic, Qun Fang, Donghui Li, Hua Huang, Wei-dong Li, Hongfei Zou, Xiulan Zhu

  • Area

    66900.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2016

  • Photographs

    He Shu

  • Landscape Architecture

    Fang Huang, Alexander Abke, Wang Hao, Robin Armstrong, Yanling Chen, Chenlei Wang

  • Engineer & Documentation

    Suzhou Planning & Design Co, Ltd

  • Contractor

    Tianhe Construction Group

  • Client

    Kunshan City Construction Investment & Development Co., Ltd.
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© He Shu
© He Shu

Microcosm
In an attempt to counter the tendencies towards segregation of programs and land-use in current Chinese planning, BAU added a diversity of opportunities for work, housing, recreation and public facilities to the original brief for a shopping centre with restaurants. Consequently, small office/home office (SOHO) accommodation, sports facilities and a community multi-purpose hall have been added to the original brief for retail and restaurants. In short the shopping centre has become a microcosm of the city.

Save this picture!
© He Shu
© He Shu

Hyper-urbanity
These various programs are compressed onto the site to produce a place of hyper-urbanity for the new western extension of Kunshan. This is an urbanity of the super-adjacency of diverse programs which bring unpredictability, behavioral freedom, tolerance and perhaps even the emergence of informal communities.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of BAU
Courtesy of BAU
Save this picture!
analysis diagram
analysis diagram

Public and cultural benefits
What would have been a single function shopping precinct suffering from the problems of a segregated planning attitude (eight hours of intense activity followed by periods of 16 hours of emptiness and inactivity – and all that means for urban safety and security), has now become an active and safe place over the complete 24 hour cycle. Shopping, eating, commercial and sporting activity during the day and into the early evening, and local community and SOHO residents’ activitiesduring the evening.

Save this picture!
© He Shu
© He Shu
Save this picture!
© He Shu
© He Shu

Relationship of built form to context
The context has typical contemporary Chinese urbanism characteristics: mono-functional land use zoning; large scale fenced blocks surrounded by wide roads; repetition of identical residential slab blocks; gated residential communities; a lack of designed public open space. This project seeks an antidote to this monotonous context by providing: multi-functional programs (live, work, recreate); small scale pedestrian networks of lanes and paths; a variety of fine grain architecture; alternative, living choices; an array of public open spaces and street edges of human scale; and, in short, potentials to surprise.

Save this picture!
© He Shu
© He Shu
Save this picture!
© He Shu
© He Shu
Save this picture!
© He Shu
© He Shu

Program resolution
The program is organized around the concept of two active and safe ground levels. The lower ground level houses the original retail and restaurant spaces. The upper “ground level” houses the sports facilities and community meeting hall. The SOHO apartment towers and the park edge restaurants can also be accessed from this level.

Save this picture!
© He Shu
© He Shu

Sustainability
Environmental initiatives include geo-thermal heat exchange; cross ventilated car parking; passive solar control; permeable landscape; and green roofs. It is an accredited MOHD China Green Star building.

Save this picture!
© He Shu
© He Shu
Save this picture!
© He Shu
© He Shu

Project location
The site is located on the expanding eastern periphery of Kunshan, population 750,000, situated 40km from Shanghai. The building fronts the new Kunshan-Suzhou Boulevard to its south and a secondary road to its west. Bounding the site on the east is high density residential project under construction, and an existing 3ha public park. To the north an office-retail building with fresh food market at ground level.

Save this picture!
© He Shu
© He Shu

View the complete gallery

Project location

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
BAU
Office

Products:

Glass Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Offices Office buildings Commercial Architecture China
Cite: "Kunshan New Life Hub / BAU" 17 Aug 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/921108/kunshan-new-life-hub-bau/> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© He Shu

昆山新江南生活荟 / BAU

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream