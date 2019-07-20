World
Modernist and Post-Modernist Architecture Through the Lens of Skyler Dahan

Modernist and Post-Modernist Architecture Through the Lens of Skyler Dahan
Modernist and Post-Modernist Architecture Through the Lens of Skyler Dahan , Gallaratese Housing II . Image © Skyler Dahan
Modern architecture emerged during the late 19th - early 20th century to break away from historical styles and create structures based on functionality and novelty. Regardless of the style's prominence, post-modernist architecture emerged a few decades later as a reaction to modernism's uniformity and formality, adding complexity, asymmetry, and color into architecture.

During a recent trip to Europe, Los Angeles-based photographer Skyler Dahan put together a photo-series of the two architecture styles, shooting Aldo Rossi and Carlo Aymonino’s Gallaratese Housing II, along with other modernist and post-modernist buildings across Milan, Brittany, and Oslo.

Gallaratese Housing II . Image © Skyler Dahan Gallaratese Housing II . Image © Skyler Dahan © Skyler Dahan © Skyler Dahan + 16

Gallaratese Housing II . Image © Skyler Dahan
Gallaratese Housing II . Image © Skyler Dahan
Gallaratese Housing II . Image © Skyler Dahan
Gallaratese Housing II . Image © Skyler Dahan
Gallaratese Housing II . Image © Skyler Dahan
© Skyler Dahan
© Skyler Dahan
© Skyler Dahan
© Skyler Dahan
© Skyler Dahan
© Skyler Dahan
Dima Stouhi
Author

