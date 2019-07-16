World
  Joe Lalli Narada Resort / Stylus studio

Joe Lalli Narada Resort / Stylus studio

  16 July, 2019
  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Joe Lalli Narada Resort / Stylus studio
© Edmon Leong
  • Architects

    Stylus Studio

  • Location

    Moganshan, Huzhou, Zhejiang, China

  • Category

    Hotels

  • Lead Architects

    Martin Jochman Dip Arch RIBA

  • Lead Interior Designer

    Simon Zeng, Vincent Zhang

  • Architecture Design

    Jade + Q&A Architects, Martin Jochman, Kiona Qing W.

  • Area

    9600.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Edmon Leong

  • Clients

    Deqing Yulong Tourism Development Limited, Shengqing Dai, Jiafeng Sun

  • Construction

    Zhejiang Kunlun Construction Group Limited

  • Lightnings Design

    Chiling Chen

  • Structure Design Development

    Nanjing Tech University, Xiaowu Chen, Xiaonuan Sun

  • Other Participates

    Yiqiu Wang, Shunfei, Mo, Limei Zhang, Xiaokang Chen, Guijin Ma, Wei Xu, Jian Zhang, Jiangpu Li, wei Lu
© Edmon Leong
Text description provided by the architects. Jo Lalli Resort Hotel is located in a beautiful wooded mountainous area of Moganshan, near the small town Deqing, close to Hangzhou and not far from Shanghai. This area with its, unspoilt nature with mountains, lakes and waterfalls has traditionally been a popular destination for visitors from all over China and has a long history of being a more temperate summer vacation retreat for the population of Shanghai since the 1880s. This tradition has recently been revived and now there are a number of popular resorts taking advantage of the clear air and unspoiled natural environment.

© Edmon Leong
© Edmon Leong
The resort comprises of number of villas located in the upper part of the valley and surrounding a lake reservoir. Our project is located in the lower part of the resort, adjacent to a main road and is intended to be the resort’s central guest facility.

© Edmon Leong
The design philosophy has been to create a building that will seamlessly fit into its environment and provide a unique landmark for the whole resort. We have therefore developed the concept for the massing and the external and internal materials from the natural environment of Moganshan itself, inspired by Its unique beauty, combining the image of mountains, forests and water into single architectural statement.

© Edmon Leong
The interior is bringing the architectural language inside the space and are bold, organic, and alluring with their ethereal, heavenly forms. With the design DNA a mimicry of the surrounding area, the ballroom and lobby lounge both reinterpret the tea flower indigenous to Moganshan.

© Edmon Leong
Stylus Studio found inspiration not only in materials, textures and colours native to Moganshan, but also in the design narrative of its past. Known as the “Shanghai Hamptons”, the aim was to entice guests back to the region — to relax and rejuvenate in style and inspire them by creating an unexpected experience using expected natural materials.

© Edmon Leong
© Edmon Leong
The main massing and facade elements of the design concept are inspired by the effect of the rainclouds rolling over the green mountains forming waterfalls rivers and lakes.

Guess. Image © Edmon Leong
The planning and massing of the building clearly expresses both the functions and their relationships and provide the strong connection with the surrounding natural environment.

Room. Image © Edmon Leong
Sustainability is an important part of this project utilising mainly passive sustainability elements such as the building orientation, external wall construction to provide good level of insulation, sun shading protection, green roofs for added insulation and the use of local and renewable materials such as bamboo and local hardwood. Solar panels will be located on the upper flat roofs. Local water source will be diverted and used to create the external landscape water features, lakes and waterfalls. Rainwater will be collected stored and used for irrigation.

Restaurant. Image © Edmon Leong
Project location

Cite: "Joe Lalli Narada Resort / Stylus studio" 16 Jul 2019. ArchDaily.

