  7. Boundary House / IN. Architects

Boundary House / IN. Architects

  • 21:00 - 29 July, 2019
  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Boundary House / IN. Architects
south entrance. Image © Project-ion
side courtyard. Image © Project-ion looking into south forest. Image © Project-ion main courtyard. Image © Project-ion side courtyard. Image © Project-ion + 31

  • Interiors Designers

    IN. Architects

  • Location

    China

  • Category

    Houses

  • Lead Architect

    Wenxi Li

  • Design Team

    Mengxia Pang, Pengfei Lai

  • Area

    180.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2019

  • Photographs

    Project-ion

  • Main Body Construction

    Li Laihuo Team

  • Doors and Windows

    Chuanwei Yan, Heng Xia, Chunlei Zhang, Xuebing Zhao, Xiaoying Xue

  • Handles, Railings, Steel Stairs

    Yibo Xue, Pengfei Li, Denghui Sun
    More Specs Less Specs
side courtyard. Image © Project-ion
Text description provided by the architects. Going back to three years ago, the day when I thought of "Boundary House". I met Sun Zhaoyang in the winter evening of 2016. During the chat, I learned that he wanted to build a house for his parents in his hometown. His hometown is located in the village on the outskirts of Luohe City, Henan Province, China. The site is at the end of the village, facing the fields. What is in the distance? Hills, desulphurization towers and rock birds that don't want to go back to the nest.

main courtyard. Image © Project-ion
One Flowering Tree
One magnolia was replanted in the courtyard, from a distant seedling field in the mountains in Changchun the name of the seedling company is called the North Country Spring. They uprooted the tree, wrapped the branches, subtracted the twigs, and loaded them in the truck overnight.

tree in main courtyard. Image © Project-ion
In the past three years, this magnolia tree has been acclimatized and has not blossomed. Until last year, the branches suddenly bloomed with white flowers, and the whole family was very happy! It seems to have returned to the childhood of Chaoyang 30 years ago, Sun Shu’s youth.

side courtyard. Image © Project-ion
steel structure. Image © Project-ion
The Construction of Boundary Space
Considering typology, in the boundary space, there are nine spatial relationships between the body and the wall, analogous to the treatment of the boundary wall by traditional Chinese dwellings. The nine types here are: the types of paste and contain of the room and the boundary wall. The type of paste of the stairs and the wall, the paste of the platform and the wall, and the contain and interruption of the steel frame and the wall. Among them, the abstract relationship between the steel frame and the wall is rarely to be seen in the traditional Chinese houses. A similar space appears in the bridge on the north side of the Sa Liu Yuan Yang Guan in the Humble Administrator's Garden and in the corridor named You Yi Cun on the north side of the Lingering Garden, except that they are continuous and linear. The steel frame here emphasizes the transition in the space transition.

sections
plans
axonometric
Looking through the window in the west, you can hear the neighbors’ chats through the south wall, plant the moss in the small garden in the north, and draw a gravel pattern in the east courtyard. Under the magnolia tree, you could smell the spring, see the sunflowers in the bushes in the south, they are unscrupulous.

looking into south forest. Image © Project-ion
2F corridor. Image © Project-ion
Everything happens in this place only less than 100 square meters, by chance, but unlimited with the time flies. The breath of nature is smashed in walking, and integrated into everyday life, piously and concretely.

main courtyard from 2F . Image © Project-ion
House, the folk about life. What I understand of life, ordinary but with profound.

enclosure from courtyard. Image © Project-ion
IN. Architects
Cite: "Boundary House / IN. Architects" 29 Jul 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/921047/boundary-house-in-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© Project-ion

边界住宅 / 里建筑事务所

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

