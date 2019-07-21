World
Phoenix-Tree Garden / Atelier ZZ, © Haiting Sun
© Haiting Sun

© Haiting Sun

  • Architects

    Atelier ZZ

  • Location

    Di'anmenwai Street, Beijing, China

  • Category

    Landscape

  • Lead Architects

    Qingfan Zhang, Bo Zhang

  • Engineering

    Dan Gu

  • Construction Team

    Guo Hai Qing Team

  • Area

    214.99 m2

  • Project Year

    2019

  • Photographs

    Haiting Sun, Qingfan Zhang
© Haiting Sun
© Haiting Sun

Text description provided by the architects. The owner rented a yard in the hutong and asked us to design a teahouse garden. It is hoped that the gardens will include the elements of traditional gardens and have the true feeling of traditional gardens. It is not allowed to change the plane position of the original building and hope to have a phoenix tree.

© Haiting Sun
© Haiting Sun

The shortcomings of the base are similar courtyard structures, the courtyards that are seen at a glance, and the current state of the house being demolished. We used the folding wall and the moon door to change the internal space axis, and organized the new landscape order with small bridges, waterways and stacked mountains.

concept
concept
1F plan
1F plan

We designed and directed the stack of red rock mountain. Several tea rooms with different views and feelings were made in less than 200 square meters.

© Haiting Sun
© Haiting Sun
© Haiting Sun
© Haiting Sun

We use the red rock laminar stack, the light-transparent bridge of the steel grille, the gray and colored cobblestone paving, and the 10cm small gray tile paving. These materials give the garden a simple and authentic atmosphere.

© Haiting Sun
© Haiting Sun
© Haiting Sun
© Haiting Sun

We transform the language of traditional gardens here to get a new garden conception, by dealing with a series of relationship between elements, such as the relationship between canals and clouds, the relationship between pavilion and the canal, the relationship between rocks and waterfalls.

© Haiting Sun
© Haiting Sun
© Haiting Sun
© Haiting Sun

The relationship between these elements establishes the face of the garden. Some elements come from the reference to Suzhou classical gardens, such as the small arch bridge, borrowed from the static bridge in the net master garden, the stone paving on the ground borrowed from the linear stone paving of the bathing gull small garden. We designed and directed the stack of red rock mountain.

© Haiting Sun
© Haiting Sun
© Haiting Sun
© Haiting Sun

The design makes this small yard have the appearance of today's architectural space, while also having the poetry of traditional gardens.

© Haiting Sun
© Haiting Sun

