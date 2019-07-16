World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Israel
  5. Anderman Architects
  6. 2018
  7. Round Edge House / Anderman Architects

Round Edge House / Anderman Architects

  • 20:00 - 16 July, 2019
  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Round Edge House / Anderman Architects
Save this picture!
Round Edge House / Anderman Architects, © Amit Geron
© Amit Geron

© Amit Geron © Amit Geron © Amit Geron © Amit Geron + 29

  • Project Management

    Bar Handasa

  • Landscape

    Haim Cohen

  • Engineering

    Doron Tweg

  • Aluminum

    Wintec

  • Cladding and tiles

    Avney Tal

  • Plaster

    Michael Cohen
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Amit Geron
© Amit Geron

Text description provided by the architects. This project is edged. Located on the edge. The edge of a neighborhood on the edge of a city. On the border line.

Save this picture!
© Amit Geron
© Amit Geron

This line is the generator of the project. Its leading line. The project is extremely open to one direction, allowing the landscape to dissolve into the house. At the same breath it is also relatively close to the other side. The city that lives behind.

Save this picture!
© Amit Geron
© Amit Geron
Save this picture!
Section
Section
Save this picture!
© Amit Geron
© Amit Geron

This border line holds the projects "power wall". A laced concrete façade that filters the city apposed the open view.

Save this picture!
© Amit Geron
© Amit Geron

The punctured wall works as a double function curtain. it evokes some of the neighborhood's essence into the house and diffuses the landscape back into the street behind.

Save this picture!
© Amit Geron
© Amit Geron
Save this picture!
First floor plan
First floor plan
Save this picture!
© Amit Geron
© Amit Geron

The concrete cylinders that were drilled out of the surface are scattered along the garden, used as floor paving. The perforated wall transfers natural light into the house during daytime and by night transfers artificial light outside, illuminating the street with its special glow.

Save this picture!
© Amit Geron
© Amit Geron

View the complete gallery

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Anderman Architects
Office

Product:

Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Israel
Cite: "Round Edge House / Anderman Architects" 16 Jul 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/921021/round-edge-house-anderman-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream