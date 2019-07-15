World
  7. RFC Residence / Reinach Mendonça Arquitetos Associados

RFC Residence / Reinach Mendonça Arquitetos Associados

  • 16:00 - 15 July, 2019
  • Curated by Matheus Pereira
RFC Residence / Reinach Mendonça Arquitetos Associados
RFC Residence / Reinach Mendonça Arquitetos Associados, © Nelson Kon
© Nelson Kon

  • Contributers

    Camila Osele, Carol Rasga, Claudia Bigoto, Daniela Sopas, Douglas Morilhão , Felipe Barba, Gabriel Artuzo, Giovanna Federico, Mayara Ready, Nathalia Grippa, Rodrigo Nakajima, Rodrigo Oliveira,Tadeu Ferreira, Tais Vieira, Tony Chen, Victor Gonçalves.

  • Interior Design

    Reinach Mendonça Arquitetos Associados

  • Landscape

    Jardim Paulistano

  • Lightning

    Lightworks

  • Structure

    Benedictis Engenharia

  • Eletrical and Hydralical Engineer

    Zamaro

  • General Contractor

    Epson Engenharia

  • Responsible Engineer

    Rodolfo Parisotto - EPSON ENGENHARIA

  • Site Area

    5005.22 ft2
    5005.22 ft2
© Nelson Kon
© Nelson Kon

Text description provided by the architects. The square site is located close to Ibirapuera Park in São Paulo and has the north orientation facing the street. A family of four kids which the couple loves culinary asked for a simple and functional house. Compact but integrated with all external vegetation and with a very strong connection between kitchen and all the other spaces.

© Nelson Kon
© Nelson Kon

The decision to use steel structure resulted in a light structure that places large socials spaces and open areas. This was possible because of the material used on the roof: waterproof OSB panel, that is also very light.

© Nelson Kon
© Nelson Kon
Plan - Ground floor plan
Plan - Ground floor plan
© Nelson Kon
© Nelson Kon

Two different volumes guided the project. The first one free and parallel to the street, places social spaces on the ground level and the kid’s bedrooms on the first floor. In the other volume, in the back of the site, are the kitchen on the ground level and the couple’s bedroom on the first floor. The connection between the volumes is made by a central garden courtyard.

© Nelson Kon
© Nelson Kon

The kitchen was located at more private area but can be at the same time in a main position to integrate all the ambiances. Also, in the back, there is a small swimming pool that frames the saunas and dressing room wood volume.

© Nelson Kon
© Nelson Kon

Photovoltaic panels, solar panels and green roof system shows the importance of sustainability and environment of the owners.

© Nelson Kon
© Nelson Kon

About this office
Reinach Mendonça Arquitetos Associados
Office

Cite: "RFC Residence / Reinach Mendonça Arquitetos Associados" [Residência RFC / Reinach Mendonça Arquitetos Associados] 15 Jul 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/921005/rfc-residence-reinach-mendonca-arquitetos-associados/> ISSN 0719-8884

