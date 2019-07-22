World
  7. PS House / Jacobsen Arquitetura

PS House / Jacobsen Arquitetura

  • 03:00 - 22 July, 2019
  • Curated by Matheus Pereira
PS House / Jacobsen Arquitetura
© Fernando Guerra | FG + SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG + SG © Fernando Guerra | FG + SG © Fernando Guerra | FG + SG © Fernando Guerra | FG + SG + 17

  • Architects

    Jacobsen Arquitetura

  • Location

    Jardim Nancy, Brazil

  • Category

    Houses

  • Design Team

    Paulo jacobsen, bernardo jacobsen, edgar murata, marcelo vessoni, fernanda maeda, francisco rugeroni, frederico sabella, luiz martinelli, felipe bueno, thauan miquelin, fernando lima, raíssa simão, tatiana kamogawa, marcela guerreiro, thammy nozaki, julia navarro, eduardo aparício

  • Site Area

    13454.89 ft2

  • Area

    6027.79 ft2

  • Project Year

    2019

  • Photographs

    Fernando Guerra | FG + SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG + SG
Text description provided by the architects. This is requested to be a weekend house for a young couple form São Paulo and their infant kids.

© Fernando Guerra | FG + SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG + SG

It is set in a L shape, blocking the street since it’s located in a corner of two access roads to the beach. Therefore, the site’s core is free from visual intrusion and receives the pool and yard, with the best sun orientation and a private access to the beach.

© Fernando Guerra | FG + SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG + SG
Floor Plan
© Fernando Guerra | FG + SG
It has a controlled scale, meant to be practical and easy to keep. With its steel structure, slim wide eves, wooden ceilings and charred wood facades and granite floor, constructed areas area as integrated as possible, as entrance hall, living and dinning rooms turn into varandas when its glass windows are widely open to the pool and garden.

© Fernando Guerra | FG + SG
Play room, sauna, and service are placed in a lower level, using the light inclination of the plot to disguise it, and give the house a single story aspect.

© Fernando Guerra | FG + SG
