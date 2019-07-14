World
  Polo del Gusto Pavilion / EXiT architetti associati

Polo del Gusto Pavilion / EXiT architetti associati

  05:00 - 14 July, 2019
  Curated by Paula Pintos
Polo del Gusto Pavilion / EXiT architetti associati
Polo del Gusto Pavilion / EXiT architetti associati, © Marco Zanta
© Marco Zanta

  • Clients

    Comune di Pieve di Soligo

  • Engineering

    David Zannoner, Diego Graziotto, Nicola Sacchetto

  • Collaborators

    Federico Durigon
© Marco Zanta
© Marco Zanta

Text description provided by the architects. The “Polo del gusto” is a pavilion for information and expositions. A series of thin metal blades characterize the main glass façade. These elements define a strong vertical direction, in contrast with the horizontal shape of the building, and dialogue with the trees planted in the garden in front of the pavilion.

© Marco Zanta
© Marco Zanta
Plans and Elevation
Plans and Elevation
© Marco Zanta
© Marco Zanta

The blades color interacts with the shades of the garden that change through the seasons, leading inside the building a light that is always changing.  A pavilion that dialogues with nature and provides shadows and color always different. The interiors present a minimal nature.

© Marco Zanta
© Marco Zanta

The floor is made of polished concrete with inert that looks like a Venetian terrazzo but with a more brutalist nature. Inside we wanted to achieve a chromatic purity - glass, metal, and concrete – that framed the in a non-rhetorical and fearful way the pre-existence and that marked clearly an abstract a temporary nature.

© Marco Zanta
© Marco Zanta
Detail
Detail
© Marco Zanta
© Marco Zanta

Project location

Cite: "Polo del Gusto Pavilion / EXiT architetti associati" 14 Jul 2019. ArchDaily.

